Is Taylor Swift to Blame for Summer Slowdown at Disney Parks?

First, her fans crashed TicketMaster. Now Swifties with tickets for sold out shows may be having a similar effect on Disney World attendance.

Summer typically brings one of the busiest travel seasons to Walt Disney World. Still, this year, crowds are fluctuating more than usual. The Fourth of July, historically an active holiday at the theme parks, was oddly quiet.

When asked by David Faber about the low turnout this summer mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger pointed out to CNBC, “It was measuring attendance at Disney World on July 4, which didn’t really factor in temperature, which is about 100 degrees and 99% humidity on that day.”

While extreme weather likely impacted local visitors, who are more capable of last-minute cancellations, that does not account for out-of-town tourists. A Walt Disney World vacation takes months of advanced planning and saving, and most folks won't change summer travel plans because of that week’s weather forecast.

Could there be another factor that Disney has not considered?

Did Taylor Swift Take The Place Of Disney World Vacations In 2023?

If there were any doubts about how slow Disney World has been in the summer of 2023, look no further than Touring Plans. The company uses metrics such as attraction wait times to determine how crowded a theme park is on a given day and estimates crowds on future dates to help families plan their upcoming vacations. Its findings have been cited in CNN and the Wall Street Journal article discussing how quiet Disney World seems this summer.

Len Testa, Touring Plans’ founder and co-author of The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World, co-hosts a podcast with entertainment writer Jim Hill called The Disney Dish with Jim Hill. On a recent episode, hosts Hill and Testa discussed various factors impacting Disney World’s crowds this summer. They mentioned one cultural phenomenon that could be the culprit: Taylor Swift's ongoing concert tour.

Swift’s The Eras Tour has been one for the record books, as millions of fans attempted to purchase tickets across 52 tour dates, the most extended U.S. leg of her career (per Variety). The now-infamous Ticketmaster debacle in the fall of 2022 indicated that Swift’s first tour since Covid shutdowns would be one her fans, aka Swifties, would do anything to be a part of, which included spending thousands of dollars per ticket.

U.S. News and World Report noted that the average cost of a resale ticket to the Eras Tour is just over $1,600, which does not account for the cost of travel to attend that concert. Multiply that figure times two or three friends and family members, and the expense becomes comparable to an average Walt Disney World vacation budget.

Hill and Testa discussed the likely overlap between Taylor Swift’s fanbase and the average Disney World vacation-planning guest. Touring Plans confirms that the average Disney trip planner is a woman between the ages of 25 to 44 and has a household income of over $100,000. Sound familiar?

This demographic may be nearly identical to some of Taylor Swift’s ticket buyers. With Taylor Swift and Walt Disney World competing for the same discretionary spending dollars in 2023, some fans may have had to skip their annual family vacation to afford concert tickets.

Did Taylor Swift cause a rift in discretionary travel spending this summer? For some fans, perhaps. Disney World was also likely headed towards a slower 2023 even before The Eras Tour kicked off.

Other Factors Likely At Play

While there may be families choosing between a Walt Disney World vacation and a trip to see Taylor Swift, explaining the resort’s lower crowds this summer is not quite straightforward. According to Themed Entertainment Association’s 2022 Global Attractions Attendance Report, most top-visited North American theme parks are still working towards achieving 2019’s pre-pandemic attendance levels.

Lower attendance levels nationwide indicate that the issue of lagging theme park attendance does not only concern Walt Disney World but the theme park industry at large.

Other macro and micro-economic factors likely contribute to a lower turnout at Walt Disney World in general. The so-called “revenge travel” phenomenon of 2022 is waning, according to The New York Times.

As Testa notes on the podcast, families do not seem to feel drawn towards visiting Disney World this year to check out Magic Kingdom’s newest roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Walt Disney World has already benefited from pent-up demand following the lockdown closure. Gavin Doyle of Mickey Visit explains, “Walt Disney World quickly returned from COVID closures with strong demand and no need for Disney World discounts. Now, some guests are looking to other vacations like a Disney Cruise rather than returning to the theme parks this year. They are also offering more Disney World discounts to compensate for this.”

With word of a looming recession dominating the news cycle for much of 2022 and 2023, families may have chosen to hold back on discretionary spending, including big-budget vacations. Doyle continues, “Vacationing at Disney World has always been priced at a premium to match the level of experience, so families may have opted for local travel this year instead, where costs are more manageable if they chose to travel at all.”

What Disney’s CEO Has to Say

There is likely no single explanation for why Walt Disney World is experiencing a dip in attendance levels this year. Iger, however, has a hunch for at least one of the factors at play, as he points out in July’s CNBC interview: “Florida opened up early during Covid and created huge demand and didn’t have competition …So if you look at the numbers in Florida in 2023, or just recently versus 2022, where not as much was open, and Florida was the only thing, the only game in town. There’s a lot more competition today.”

Increased competition in Florida and other states could pull travelers away from Walt Disney World. Whether they travel elsewhere, attend a Taylor Swift concert, or stay home, one thing is certain: there are more choices this summer than there have been since the start of the pandemic.

Doyle shares, “I hope that Walt Disney World will soon announce more new attractions for the resort to bring back more families interested in the new offerings.” The next big new Disney attraction scheduled to open is the Princess and the Frog attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, replacing Splash Mountain. There is also a Moana-themed walkthrough attraction opening later this year at Epcot.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.