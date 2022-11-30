Is MAGA Becoming Unpopular? Republicans Seem To Turn Elsewhere for 2024 Candidates

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump announced that he would be running for President in 2024. Since then, he has not received the support he was hoping for from his fellow Republicans. The GOP may, in fact, be preparing to turn away from the MAGA agenda in favor of a more traditionally Republican approach.

Mistakes Have Been Made

Since the midterm elections, Trump has been under constant siege from his fellow GOP members. Republicans were expecting a red “wave” and instead got a red “ripple.” Many Republicans blame Trump for their failure since he endorsed many of the candidates who lost their races.

Republicans were not able to take control of the Senate and squeezed into a majority in the House. Many took this as a sign that perhaps the MAGA style is going out of season. There are a few other strong potential Republican candidates for 2024, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Onto The Next Scandal

Republicans quickly moved from one scandal to another as they rally against Trump after his dinner with known white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Many prominent members of the Republican Party have publicly denounced him.

Despite Trump insisting he didn't know who Nick Fuentes was at the dinner, his former allies have not backed down on their criticism. Trump's refusal to condemn Fuentes and Kanye West, who was also present at the dinner, has not earned him any brownie points.

Former Vice President Mike Pence led the charge, saying in an interview that Trump was “wrong” for what he did and that he should apologize. “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table. I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

Other Republican figures who came out against Trump include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Bill Cassidy, Ronna McDaniel, and even former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time that Trump has come under fire for not denouncing far-right extremism. He was publicly criticized over comments that he made following the “neo-Natzi ‘Unite the Right'” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump clarified later that his comments were not for the far-right extremists but for the protestors in Charlottesville who were protecting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. Again in 2020, Trump came under fire for not denouncing the far-right group called the Proud Boys and instead just telling them to “stand back and stand by.”

Trump had to fight off many attacks on his journey to the presidency in 2016. MAGA loyalists believe that this is just a rough patch and that Trump will still pull through in the end.

