Is the Threat of an ‘Internet Apocalypse’ More Than Social Media Chatter?

Videos on social media claim that an internet shutdown is looming. The cause: solar storms.

One video, describing what has been dubbed an “internet apocalypse,” has received more than 4 million views on TikTok.

The National Weather Service predicted that peak sunspot activity in what is known as Solar Cycle 25 would happen in 2025. But researchers recently determined that the cycle has “ramped up much faster” than initially predicted, with “more sunspots and eruptions than experts had forecast.”

“Tracking and predicting the Sun's solar cycles gives a rough idea of the frequency of space weather storms of all types — from radio blackouts to geomagnetic storms and solar radiation storms — and many industries use it to gauge the potential impact of space weather on Earth,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

With extreme geomagnetic storms, “some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts,” NOAA says, pointing out that satellite navigation could be down for days. Still, they are only expected to occur four times every solar cycle (11 years).

The biggest solar storm ever observed is known as the Carrington Event at the beginning of September 1859, back when the telegraph was the primary means of transmitting printed information by wire or radio wave.

According to space.com, a coronal mass ejection hit the Earth in less than 18 hours, something that usually takes days. A day later, “telegraph systems worldwide went haywire,” NASA Science says. “Spark discharges shocked telegraph operators and set their telegraph paper on fire.”

Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a University of California, Irvine, researcher, looked at a “solar superstorm that can potentially cause large-scale internet outages covering the entire globe and lasting several months” in a 2021 paper.

“One of the greatest dangers facing the internet with the potential for global impact is a powerful solar superstorm,” Jyothi wrote. “Although humans are protected from these storms by the earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, they can cause significant damage to man-made infrastructure. The scientific community is generally aware of this threat with modeling efforts and precautionary measures being taken, particularly in the context of power grids. However, the networking community has largely overlooked this risk while designing the network topology and geo-distributed systems such as DNS and data centers.”

Jyothi points out that “astrophysicists estimate the likelihood of a solar storm of sufficient strength to cause catastrophic disruption occurring within the next decade to be 1.6-12%.

“Paying attention to this threat and planning defenses against it … is critical for the long-term resilience of the internet,” he says.

Among the challenging questions that need to be answered, he says, are:

How can we model infrastructure failures more accurately?

How do we factor in solar threat during internet infrastructure and systems design?

How can we help operators in making disaster preparation and recovery plans?