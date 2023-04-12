Is There a Realistic Solution To Fix The American Economy, and Lower Inflation?

The USA became the world's military and economic superpower in the shadow of World War Two. Out of the ashes of Europe's devastating conflict rose the phoenix of US hegemony. During this Baby Boomer period, many economic policies became normalized throughout the world.

These binding economic norms are beginning to unravel, and the country's reign as the top economic power is in question. How can we save this country's future? In a long, exhaustive online discussion, Americans are sharing their ideas for saving the US economy. Here are some takeaways.

Buy and Large

“People need to stop buying things,” laments our first debater. “Prices will only come down when companies cannot move product.” This simple suggestion suggests that the longer a retailer holds onto a product because consumers collectively refuse to pay its price, the more chance there is that they lower that price.

Make Supply Higher and Demand Lower

In agreement, one contributor feels that production is low because demand is high. By cutting demand, consumers can force the price down once manufacturers feel the pinch. However, there is one large catch: “Unfortunately, most people will feel unhappy not being able to consume.”

Second Property Taxes

The next offering bemoans the fact people hold onto unnecessary properties because tax deductions are so low. “Eliminate the tax deductions through depreciation on secondary unoccupied residential property,” suggests the commenter.

Stop Quantitative Easing

Printing money without securing its value in the market can be punishing for anybody trying to buy assets for the first time. “Inflation is always and everywhere a currency problem, explains a critic of the Federal Exchange. “An attack on the poor.”

Lock Them Up!

Those poor bankers and Wall Street guys keep getting it in the neck. “Bruh, I'm a banker and make bad pay and have done nothing to cause inflation,” snaps a commenter at another who suggests we arrest bankers and “Wall Street Criminals.” That escalated quickly!

But Why, I Must Ask?

“Naked shorting” explains someone who understands the “Ponzi scheme” of speculating on future stocks which aren't even there. “They are selling stocks that don't exist,” they conclude. Then, when their investments go south, the taxpayer picks up the tab.

Bridge The Economic Gulf

A financially literate individual teaches how in the '50s, income tax was higher than ever: 90% on any income north of $250,000 — this equates to $3m today. They go on to say how anyone living on three million dollars per year can live comfortably in America.

Rent Control for Businesses

Some cities in Europe, such as Berlin, have rent control in certain parts of their city. This means the city retains its artistic charm, keeping younger professionals on the scene. “Most businesses aren’t viable anymore,” claims one skeptic. “Because they no longer own the land they operate on.”

Eliminate Price Gouging

“54% of recent inflation is caused by price gouging,” is the next statistic brought to us. “And that money is going directly to the 1% while the rest of us suffer.” This thread member has had enough of the corporate dark arts that keep elites at the top.

Channel Your Inner A.O.C.

The congresswoman's famous “Tax The Rich” apparel line (which sells for a good profit, ironically) is not lost on this forum. “Taxing the rich should do it,” says someone, who must have expected kickback. This arrives immediately below: “Ah yes, because our government is notorious for spending our tax dollars wisely.”

Look Back in Anger

Post-World War Two, America saw the greatest collective economic growth in human history. Some online citizens would love to go back to a 95% corporate tax rate, reinvesting that revenue into infrastructure and education.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.