Is There Snow in Mexico? How To Love The Snowy Side of Mexico

Mexico, a land of vibrant culture, delicious food, and picturesque landscapes, is a country that has something for everyone. From the tropical beaches of Cancun to the ancient ruins of the Mayan civilization, Mexico is a destination that captivates the hearts of many.

But what about the other side of Mexico? The one that’s hidden behind the clouds, where snow falls and the temperature drops? Mexico is home to a diverse range of weather patterns, and one of the most intriguing and least known is the topic of snow in Mexico.

In this article, we will take you on a journey through the world of snow in Mexico. We will explore the regions where snowfall is expected, the historical instances of snowfall in Mexico, and the snowiest cities in Mexico.

Does It Snow in Mexico?

Mexico is known for its warm, tropical climate and beautiful beaches, but you might not know that it also experiences snowfall. While it is not as common as in other countries, snow does fall in certain regions of Mexico.

Mexico is a large country with diverse weather patterns. The northern regions, such as the Sierra Madre mountain range, can experience colder temperatures and snowfall. Additionally, certain areas of Mexico, such as the states of Chihuahua and Durango, are known to have snowfall during winter months.

It is common for residents in these regions to experience snowfall every year. The snowfall in these regions is common during winter, and the snow melts in the spring, making way for warm weather and sunshine.

Historically, Mexico has seen some significant snowfall events. In 1997, Mexico City, located at a high altitude in the country's central region, experienced a freak snowstorm that caused major transportation and daily life disruptions. These instances are rare, but they happen, and it’s important to be aware of them when planning a trip to Mexico.

The Beautiful Places Where It Snows in Mexico

There are several beautiful places in Mexico where it snows regularly, providing a unique winter landscape and opportunities for winter sports and activities. Some of the ones you should be most aware of are:

The Sierra Madre Mountains

The Sierra Madre Mountains are a mountain range that runs through Mexico and is home to several ski resorts and winter activities. The highest peak in Mexico, Pico de Orizaba, is located in the Sierra Madre and can receive heavy snowfall during winter.

The snow-capped peaks of the Sierra Madre offer a spectacular view and provide opportunities for hiking, skiing, and snowboarding.

The Volcanoes of Mexico

Mexico is home to several active volcanoes, some of which receive regular winter snowfall. The most notable of these volcanoes include the Popocatepetl, Iztaccihuatl, and Nevado de Toluca.

These land masses offer a unique opportunity to ski and snowboard on an active volcano with breathtaking summit views.

The Copper Canyon

The Copper Canyon, also known as the Barrancas del Cobre, is a series of canyons located in the Sierra Madre Mountains in Chihuahua, Mexico. It is a popular destination for winter sports, and the snow-covered canyons offer a memorable and picturesque landscape.

Real de Catorce

Real de Catorce is a ghost town in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The town is located at an altitude of 2800 meters and receives heavy snowfall during winter months. The town's snow-covered ruins provide a remarkably eerie landscape, and the town is a popular destination for winter sports and activities.

Valle de Bravo

Valle de Bravo is a town in Mexico known for its beautiful lake and surrounding pine forests. The town receives regular winter snowfall and offers a variety of winter sports and activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating.

Snow in Mexico FAQs

Does It Snow in Mexico City?

Picture snowflakes twinkling in the sky of Mexico City – it may seem like a winter wonderland, but unfortunately, that's an incredibly rare sight.

The Mexican capital is over 6 thousand feet above sea level, yet there have only been two recorded instances when flurries made their way to the city in 1967 and 1940! So although winters can be frosty, you'd best leave your snow boots safely tucked away.

Does Cancún Mexico Have Snow?

Cancún, located on the northeastern coast of Mexico, is known for its tropical climate and beautiful beaches. The city experiences warm temperatures year-round, with an average high of around 28 degrees Celsius in the summer and 25 degrees Celsius in the winter.

Visitors flock to the city to enjoy crystal clear water and white sandy beaches, but the question remains, does Cancún ever have snowfall?

The short answer is no; snowfall in Cancún is extremely rare. The last recorded occurrence of snowfall in Cancún was in 1979.

The city’s location on the coast and its proximity to the Caribbean Sea contribute to its warm, tropical climate. Visitors can expect sunny skies and warm temperatures during their stay in Cancún; all you have to think about is what beach to go to.

What Is The Snowiest City in Mexico?

For actual snowfall in Mexico, certain cities stand out as the snowiest. These cities are located in the northern and central regions of the country, where colder temperatures and snowfall are more common during winter months.

First on the list of the snowiest cities in Mexico is Creel. Located in Chihuahua, Creel is situated in the Sierra Tarahumara mountain range and receives an average of around 60 centimeters of annual snowfall.

The city is popular among tourists for its stunning natural beauty, with snow-capped peaks and frozen waterfalls making it a picturesque winter wonderland. Visitors can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing during their stay in Creel.

Another city that experiences significant snowfall is Durango. Located in the northwest region of Mexico, Durango receives an average of 30 centimeters of snowfall per year. The city is known for its colonial architecture and rich history, with popular tourist activities including visiting the Durango Cathedral and the Durango Museum.

Visitors can also enjoy winter sports in the nearby Sierra Madre mountain range.

Monterrey, located in the northeastern region of Mexico, is another city that experiences significant snowfall, with an average of 20 centimeters per year. The city is known for its modern architecture, delicious food, and outdoor activities such as hiking and rock climbing.

Mexico Is Not Just Beaches

Mexico is a country of contrasts and surprises, and the topic of snow in Mexico is no exception. While we often think of Mexico as a land of sun, sea, and sandy beaches, the northern and central regions of the country experience colder temperatures and snowfall during winter.

From the snowiest city of Creel to the historical snowfall in Mexico City, snow in Mexico can be seen in different regions and in different ways. So next time you head to Mexico, you might want to put skis and ice skates in your suitcase along with your swimsuit.

