Is This The Dumbest McDonald’s Burger Ever? You Tell Us

As with all restaurants, not everything McDonald’s produces will be a hit with the dining public. While we can give props to this fast food chain for being innovative, some of its inventions are tough to understand.

A recent article from TheStreet looked back at some of the worst ideas in McDonald’s history while considering a new product that has emerged in New Zealand. The question is, is this the dumbest burger ever produced?

Enter the Salad

Most of the more questionable burgers produced by this chain have attempted to focus on a healthy option. As the latest in a line of predecessors, McDonald’s has unveiled the salad burger, or, to give it its correct name, the McSalad burger.

A report from Brand Eating about the new product outlines that the McSalad is a regular burger without the meat patty. The ingredients are tomato, lettuce, onions, cheese, and peppery sauce on a sesame seed bun. It still means that the pickles will be removed and handed to fellow diners by around 50% of consumers.

What’s the point of the McSalad burger? Maybe it’s been introduced as previous vegetarian options have all failed.

Previous Misses

Vegan and vegetarian burgers are widespread, and many exciting recipes are suggested. Some are made with Textured Vegetable Protein, which most customers call “fake meat.”

McDonald’s saw little success with their McPlant burger, which was swiftly dropped in the United States. The McLean, which did include meat, was a poor seller, while the Arch Deluxe, which used seaweed as a binder, fared a little better.

Then we have the McD.L.T, a product served strangely with a double styrofoam container separating the meat from the sauce and vegetables.

For many, however, the most famous unavailable McDonald’s product wasn’t a burger. The McPizza emerged in the 1980s as a rival to dedicated pizza chains, but it didn’t catch on. I’d recommend checking out the hilarious podcast Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s for more details.

As for the McSalad, there are rivals, but is this the dumbest McDonald’s burger ever?

The Verdict

As a fan of the Big Mac and the Double Cheeseburger, I believe anyone who orders the Filet-O-Fish should ask serious questions about themselves. Maybe the point lies in those preferences for meat, and any attempts to provide healthier options will always be doomed to failure.

Diners do not travel to McDonald’s in search of a healthy alternative, and many haven’t even watched Super Size Me, so that movie release won’t deter them. While some might have more fast food meals than they strictly should, most of us head to McDonald’s for a treat.

We’re here for a guilty pleasure, and we can always work those calories off or eat tofu for the rest of the week. We do not come here looking for salad.

McDonald’s should certainly be applauded for trying, but the salad burger will likely go the way of similar options that have preceded it. It’s an interesting addition to the menu, but would somebody just pass me my Big Mac and fries?

Source: TheStreet.