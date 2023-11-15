How the Israel-Hamas War Could Affect the 2024 Election

Joe Biden won Michigan by a little more than 154,000 votes out of the 5.4 million cast in the 2020 presidential race over Donald Trump. The state’s 16 electoral votes were crucial to the former Democratic U.S. senator claiming the White House.

Michigan is home to one of largest concentrations of Arab Americans in the United States. More than 310,000 residents claim Middle Eastern or North African roots. Thus, Biden’s vociferous pro-Israel stance and its continuing onslaught on Gaza have been met with a loud, angry backlash in Michigan’s Arab community.

Biden Pro-Israel Stance Costing Him Support

“The message has been relayed. We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC [Democratic National Committee} officials,” said Abraham Aiyash, the third-ranking Democrat in the Michigan House of Representatives. “We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this.”

Aiyash and many other U.S. political leaders with Arabs roots want Biden to call for a ceasefire in a conflict that has resulted in more than 11,000 people being killed in the Gaza Strip, a sliver of land along the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. (Its figures have not been independently confirmed.)

About 1,200 people were killed when Hamas gunman stormed across the Israeli border on October 7, firing at will and taking hundreds of people hostage, according to the latest revised figures from the Israeli government.

“Certainly, none of us want to see part two of a Trump disaster presidency. But we also are not going to just passively give Joe Biden a second term if our concerns are not even dignified through a response,” Aiyash said, according to the Associated Press.

Politico’s Calder McHugh points out that “many of the progressive lawmakers who support a ceasefire face the prospect of primary challenges from the political center. Their calls for a ceasefire have ignited pro-Israel groups who argue that requests for Israel to stop their offensive are equivocations after the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas.”

In 2020, Muslim voters nationally supported Biden over Trump 64% to 35%, according to AP VoteCast.

Michigan Is Not Only State Biden Is Losing Support In

In Minnesota, a coalition of Muslim voters has told Biden to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict or lose the support of Muslims in the state. “The Democratic Party has not actually felt the brunt of the Muslim vote,” Jaylani Hussein, a community organizer based in Minnesota, was quoted as saying by HuffPost. “They’ve taken us for granted.”

Biden met with Muslim leaders from across the country toward the end of October, and his administration has announced that it is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia.

“President Biden continues to work closely and proudly with leaders in the Muslim and Palestinian communities in America, to listen to them, stand up for them, and fight back against hate,” Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, said.

“The issue of unflinching U.S. support for Israel looks increasingly like a political wedge that will shape the contours of the 2024 election cycle and continue to be a divisive issue,” Politico’s McHugh concludes.