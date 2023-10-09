3 Big Issues We Need To Fix Before We Can Expect The Public To Buy Into Electric Cars

Did you know that transportation emissions account for 97% of the United States’s greenhouse gas emissions? This is why there is such a massive push toward the electric vehicle revolution. If we can solve car emissions, we can significantly dent our country's pollution levels.

Electric vehicles have become the supposed answer to the issue of pollution from transportation. There are a growing number of EV lineups that automakers are announcing every day. But while the push for EVs grows, there are several critical issues that we need to address to make it easy for consumers to go all-electric.

Charging Infrastructure Problems

Consumers' biggest issue is the lack of suitable infrastructure for EV charging. The United States has its gas station network figured out and running smoothly, and now we electric car charging stations.

Changes are already being made to remedy this issue, and Congress passed a bill in 2022 that provides aid to build 500,000 accessible charging stations in rural areas that might otherwise be overlooked.

Though help may be on the way, we are a ways away from readily available and functional charging stations throughout the country, and this poses a significant roadblock for the current EV revolution. We will need to see public charging become convenient before we can see wide public adoption of electric transportation.

Range Anxiety

Range anxiety is a common concern among consumers, but it's a worry that the expansion of reliable public charging stations can remedy. Consumers won't have to be as worried about their range if they have the confidence of knowing that there is an electric charging station at every corner like we have experienced with gas stations.

I believe that range anxiety is not only an issue of lack of charging infrastructure but also of the short driving range that electric cars have. We have seen a significant improvement in the range–with the first Tesla having only 75-115 miles of range, but there is still room for more improvement in this area.

As automakers work toward improving EV technology and the government works on improving charging station availability, we could see much higher electric transportation adoption in the next few years.

Charging Time

As gas car owners, we are used to a refueling time of around 8 minutes. Since we have this expectation, it is hard to swallow the long charging times that electric cars require. Fast chargers are now advanced enough to offer 100 miles of range in around 10-20 minutes, and that's great. But it's still far behind the efficiency of gas-powered cars.

Plus, not all charging stations have the option of fast charging, and since there are so many different charging networks that all require their own apps for payment, the process is a lot more complex than swiping your debit card at the gas pump.

These are just three of the big issues that Americans face as we step into the electric vehicle revolution. Other issues, such as higher upfront costs, battery degradation, and cold weather performance, will hopefully be remedied over time. Still, for now, these three issues are the biggest concern.

As technology advances, these things will naturally be improved, but for now, consumers considering the leap to all-electric transportation have some significant hurdles that they will have to learn to overcome.