10 Issues to Research Before You Buy an Electric Car

Electric cars are becoming more affordable and reliable, and more consumers are considering switching to all-electric transportation. While the idea may sound appealing, there are some things you may want to research before you sink your hard-earned money into an electric vehicle (EV.)

Here are 10 issues you should read up on:

The High Cost of an EV

Before you hit up the nearest dealership, you may want to check into the price tag on EVs. Though they are more affordable than ever with the federal tax credits available, they are still pretty expensive compared to your average internal combustion engine (ICE) car. Unless you’re ready to drop $67,000, you may want to wait for prices to fall a little further.

The Cost of a Home Charger

Saving money on fueling costs sounds like a great idea, but first, you should look into what goes into installing an EV charger at home. Those typically add about $1,700 to $4,000 onto the cost of your car, plus another $500-$1,300 for professional installation costs for a Level 2 charger. These are not terribly expensive prices, but they are something that you may want to look into before you sign the dotted line.

Federal Tax Credit Options

If you want to get the best deal possible on an EV, look into all the tax credit and rebate options that are available to you. Don’t leave any free money on the table. Not only does the U.S. offer $7,500 toward the purchase of an eligible EV, but some states, like California, offer stackable rebates that can save you even more money.

Resale Value

Since EVs have not been around very long, it’s hard to determine whether or not they will retain their value well. Since technology is advancing so quickly, the older EV models may become irrelevant quickly as new, improved technology takes center stage. So far, they seem to be retaining their value very well, but that could change as we get more EV options in the used car market.

Charging Costs

Many people think that the cost of charging an EV costs less than a tank of gas, but that is not always true. If you use a public charger that is Level 2 or Level 3, you can expect to pay at least $25-$40 for an 80% charge. It costs less for a smaller car and more for a larger car or SUV. Before investing in an EV, you may want to research and figure out exactly how much you can expect to spend at your local charging stations.

Charging Time

The average time it takes to fill up an ICE car with gas is 8 minutes. The average time it takes to charge an EV to 80% using a Level 2 charger is 15 minutes. If I’m running behind and realize that my car needs to be charged, 15 minutes is a lot of time that I don’t have. Before buying an EV, consider the time you’ll spend at public charging stations if you don’t want to invest in a home charger.

Charging Infrastructure

Okay, just one more thing about charging. If you have never visited a public charging station, drop by one before you purchase an EV. Become familiar with where they are located and how many charging spots they typically have available. Charging infrastructure is rough in America right now, so knowing the good spots in your city will save you a headache later.

Battery Life

EV batteries were not made to last. They are designed to make it through 10 years, or 150,000 miles. That seems like a long time, right? Well, yes, until you consider that the cost to replace an EV battery can be upwards of $20,000. By my math, that car is done for if it needs that much in repair costs.

Lack of EV Mechanics

If you’re considering buying a used EV, you should look around your area to find a mechanic who is willing to work on EVs. There are very few mechanics who will do so because they have not yet been trained on electric models. By finding a mechanic ahead of time, you will be able to avoid the panic rush when your EV needs work done quickly.

Tire Pollution

A huge thing that no one is talking about is tire pollution. Did you know that EVs weigh significantly more than an ICE car? Because of this, they burn through tires faster than normal. Part of wearing-through tires includes tire rubber flaking off onto the roads and eventually into the ocean. Tire rubber is one of the leading sources of ocean trash. EVs produce 20% more tire pollution because of their increased weight, so they may see much more ocean pollution as electric cars become the norm.