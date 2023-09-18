‘It Lives Inside’ Review: A Devourer of Patience

It Lives Inside is Hindu horror, so it puts a cultural perspective on what would otherwise be a familiar demonic concept.

Samidha (Megan Suri) is a typical high school teenager who prioritizes friends and her phone over just about anything else. Her parents, Poorna (Neeru Bajwa) and Inesh (Vik Sahay), are preparing for a festivity known as Durga Puja, a celebration of the goddess Durga defeating the demon king Mahishasura. Samidha is more interested in her social status than in assisting her parents.

Samidha’s former childhood friend, Tamira (Mohana Krishnan), is seen as the awkward kid at school. She looks like she hasn’t slept in weeks, talks to herself, eats lunch under the bleachers and carries a black jar everywhere.

Convinced that the jar keeps some monstrous entity at bay, Tamira turns to Samidha for help when its hunger becomes insatiable. A skeptical Samidha breaks the jar and inadvertently releases what’s inside. Soon after, a nightmarish creature begins to target everyone in Samidha’s life.

An Idle Jar Is a Demon’s Playground

Like a typical horror film that is essentially a monster movie, the highlight is the demon. Made of bone and teeth with a torso seemingly consisting of screaming souls, discovering what the monster is, what it feeds on, and its purpose are the most entertaining aspects of It Lives Inside. Unfortunately, you only see it at the end of the film. While the film likely had budgetary restrictions, It Lives Inside teases the demon the entire movie. At the same time, it terrorizes people with something we can barely see, catching glimpses of its sharp claws or glowing eyes.

Samidha’s story of ditching her best friend to fit in with popular kids and choosing to speak English over her natural Hindi language is intriguing initially but becomes problematic. It Lives Inside gradually reveals over 90 minutes that Samidha is a moron. Even for a horror movie, she makes the worst decisions. Everything is happening because of her. The ending of the film is infuriating because of this. It’s a rare instance where a feeble and temporary solution triumphs and is celebrated while something ten times worse is looming.

Samidha’s parents are just as stubborn and illogical as she is. Even though her family moved to America, Poorna refuses to embrace English because she likely isn’t going back home. Poorna constantly comes off as the bad guy, as Inesh is always playing nice and allowing Samidha to break the rules for no reason other than being Samidha’s favorite parent. Throughout It Lives Inside, Poorna and Inesh never enforce disciplinary action toward their daughter. Poorna repeatedly scorns her, while Inesh never fails to tell Poorna to let Samidha’s behavior slide; they always act surprised when Samidha continues to misbehave.

A Report Card Chock Full of Prolonged Human Melodrama

Everything drags on and on and feels stretched out in the second half. After Samidha inherits the responsibility of re-trapping the jar demon, everyone purposely twiddles their thumbs and dawdles about so more people can die or get maimed. There’s a scene later in the film where Samidha and her mother make food to try and stop the demon. Originally meant as an offering for peace, it comes across as “You’re killing and kidnapping all these high school kids associated with my daughter, so let me make you a four-course meal.”

Some potentially rewarding elements of It Lives Inside make it seem like it’s this new and worthwhile vision for the demonic possession genre of horror. A flesh-eating demon that feeds on loneliness and thrives in the darkness is an incredibly cool concept executed satisfactorily. Furthermore, coming to terms with where you come from while embracing real friends who care about your well-being over fake ones who only use you is a valuable life lesson that you often don’t find in horror films.

However, It Lives Inside disappointingly goes in a cliché direction. While the horror elements are vital, the story is far too shallow. You could argue that teenagers do dumb stuff because they don’t know any better, but there’s a limit to how illogical someone can be. Tamira is sadly the least complicated person in the film, while Samidha injects drama and stupidity at every turn.

Rating: 5/10 SPECS

It Lives Inside opens nationwide September 22. We've got the latest on movies in theaters now.