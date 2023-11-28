I’ve Flipped 20 Cars: This Is How I Make Money Every Time

While there’s a slight decline in used car prices this month, interest rates are averaging 13.98% for used car loans — a 20-year high, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

With prices skyrocketing in the used car market, many Americans are finding it more and more difficult to afford reliable transportation.

With inflated market demand, rising gas prices, and looming cost upticks due to the United Auto Workers strike against Ford, when you add high interest rates driving up the cost of a car loan, and it looks like a financial pile-up is on the horizon.

However, I’m an expert car flipper and know how to navigate the market. I only buy affordable and reliable cars that I know I can sell for a profit. I’ve bought and flipped nearly 20 cars in the last 24 months alone and have made a profit on every vehicle.

You can find a reliable, affordable used car to use as your daily driver or flip and sell for more.

How To Find a Used Car Worth Buying

Good choices lead to significant savings in the competitive realm of used cars. Surprisingly, platforms like Facebook Marketplace are great options for finding reliable vehicles at affordable prices. By affordable, I mean reliable vehicles for less than $10,000.

Avoiding dealerships and buying directly from vehicle owners eliminates a layer of costs, usually resulting in better prices for the buyer. Dealing directly with sellers also provides room for negotiation, especially when you’re armed with information.

Key Inspection Tips:

A thorough inspection of the seller and vehicle is your map to making a smart purchase.

Seller Authenticity:

In this case, you should always judge a book by its cover. Look at sellers' profiles for authenticity before looking at the vehicle. This will help you to avoid scammers. Title Status:

Prioritize cars with clean titles. Rebuilt titles indicate past significant damage to the vehicle, which can result in a less reliable and more expensive car. Tires:

Check the tires. Worn or aged tire tread adds an extra cost through necessary replacements. Rust:

Inspect for rust. Cars from regions with heavy snowfall and road salt usage tend to rust faster, signaling potential long-term issues and costs. To be safe, purchase vehicles from Southern states that do not receive as much snowfall. Leaks:

Bring a good flashlight and inspect the engine and transmission areas for leaks. Leaks can lead to significant, expensive to repair issues. Air Conditioning and Heating:

Ensure these systems function correctly. Repairs to these systems can be costly. Front-End Alignment:

Test drive the vehicle to make sure it drives straight without pulling to one side. If you notice the car pulling right or left as you drive, this could mean there are alignment issues that can be expensive to correct. Mileage and Oil:

Look for vehicles with mileage under 150,000 and check the oil condition for signs of potential engine problems. Drivetrain: Consider the type of drivetrain you need/want and ensure the vehicle has what you’re looking for. Different drivetrains include all-wheel-drive (AWD), 4-wheel drive (4WD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and front-wheel drive (FWD).

Flip a Used Car for Profit

If you're interested in flipping a used car for a profit, there are several inexpensive and even free strategies to enhance its value. Here are some approaches I consistently apply to each vehicle I flip:

Waxing: Waxing the car can make it look better, protect it, and keep it in good shape. Use high-quality microfiber car cloths for buffing to get the best results.

Waxing the car can make it look better, protect it, and keep it in good shape. Use high-quality microfiber car cloths for buffing to get the best results. Replace Headlights and Taillights: Consider replacing or restoring them. Clear, functional lights enhance a vehicle’s look and safety.

Consider replacing or restoring them. Clear, functional lights enhance a vehicle’s look and safety. Detailing: Detailing the vehicle inside and out elevates the car’s presentation. Whether DIY or professionally done, it's worth the effort.

Detailing the vehicle inside and out elevates the car’s presentation. Whether DIY or professionally done, it's worth the effort. Floor Mats: Swap out worn floor mats with new ones. It’s an affordable touch that refreshes the car's interior appeal.

Swap out worn floor mats with new ones. It’s an affordable touch that refreshes the car's interior appeal. Paint Touch-ups: Use paint chip repair kits or paint pens to fix minor scratches.

Use paint chip repair kits or paint pens to fix minor scratches. Rim Covers: New rim covers give the wheels an updated look, which makes the car look fresh.

New rim covers give the wheels an updated look, which makes the car look fresh. Buy Affordable Parts: Look to platforms like Rock Auto and eBay for reasonably priced, quality parts. Just make sure to do your research before making a purchase.

Look to platforms like Rock Auto and eBay for reasonably priced, quality parts. Just make sure to do your research before making a purchase. Bumper and Trim Restorer: Use restorative products to rejuvenate the appearance of bumpers and trims, which can considerably improve a car’s exterior appeal. After application, wipe the area down with a microfiber car cloth to remove any excess product and boost the shine.

Use restorative products to rejuvenate the appearance of bumpers and trims, which can considerably improve a car’s exterior appeal. After application, wipe the area down with a microfiber car cloth to remove any excess product and boost the shine. Leather Restoration: Leather cleaners are a cheap and easy way to make your car’s interior stand out. Use leather restoration products to refurbish worn or aged leather interiors.

Leather cleaners are a cheap and easy way to make your car’s interior stand out. Use leather restoration products to refurbish worn or aged leather interiors. Tire Shine: Tire shine makes the tires appear new and well-maintained.

Strategies for Listing The Vehicle

Listing a car for sale isn't just about naming a price and waiting for a buyer. It requires strategic planning, from taking the right photos to setting a competitive price.

Quality Pictures

Taking clear and detailed photos of your car can automatically increase its selling price. Choose a visually appealing location like a nice neighborhood or a clean parking lot for the photo shoot. A good background enhances the overall look of your car in pictures, making it more attractive to buyers.

Write a Detailed Description

A detailed vehicle description will make you look more professional and help buyers know why your car is so great. Answer common questions by including important information.

Mileage

Functionality of heat and AC

Title status

Number of previous owners

Absence of mechanical issues or leaks

Maintenance history

Updates like new batteries or tires

Strategic Pricing

If you plan to buy a car and sell it for a profit, you must do some research. You need to know the car's market value and competitive selling prices to get a good return on your investment. You can refer to the KBB to find out how much your vehicle is worth.

Start your listing at $1,000 above your ideal selling price. Doing this gives you some room for negotiation with potential buyers.

Be patient. If the car doesn’t sell immediately, wait two weeks and adjust the price. Lower the price in increments of $250 to $500 to maintain buyer interest and competitive pricing.

Before lowering the price of your vehicle a second time, compose a new ad with the reduced price. This helps your car stay at the top of search lists and makes it easier for buyers to find.

Making the Most From a Challenging Market

Buying a used car in the current market can be challenging. However, with careful purchasing, thorough inspections, and knowledge of how to increase a car's appeal, you can make informed decisions that save money and maximize value.

Following common-sense steps make finding reliable and cost-effective cars easier despite market challenges. With this knowledge, you can make the best of a challenging used car market.

