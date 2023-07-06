The Best Jabba the Hutt Quotes From Star Wars

Some of the best, most quotable lines in Star Wars aren’t even spoken in English (sorry, Basic) — Jabba the Hutt, the corpulent slug who represents the height of the universe’s criminal underworld, liked to insult and bargain with his underlings and collaborators in his native tongue of Huttese.

Ever since he first appeared in Return of the Jedi (now retconned with a short scene in A New Hope and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo at the podrace in The Phantom Menace), the Hutt crime lord has made an enormous impression with his haughty laugh, threatening demeanor, and unslakable hunger. Sitting comfortably outside the Jedi-Sith dynamic we’d seen up to that point, Jabba represents the avarice, greed, and gluttony we’ve come to associate with Star Wars’ many hives of scum and villainy.

In honor of the “All-Mighty” Hutt crime boss, we’ve assembled a rundown of some of our favorite quotes from Jabba the Hutt’s many appearances in the mainline Star Wars movies and elsewhere.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Jabba was initially intended to be in the original Star Wars (played as a large human man by Scottish actor Declan Mulholland); however, that scene was cut for both time and a lens issue. However, in 1997 George Lucas returned it to the original film for the Special Edition, replacing Mulholland with a CG model to reflect how Jabba looked in Jedi.

It’s a brief scene, but we see a more jovial Jabba, offering Han Solo a rare moment of grace and patience as he awaits his payment for a botched job. It’s the carrot-before-the-stick moment, the friendly boss who’s just waiting for you to cross him before bringing the hammer down. And all delivered in that deep Hutteese bass – Han, mah bookeee.

“Han, my boy, you disappoint me. Why haven't you paid me, and why did you fry poor Greedo?”

“Han, I can't make exceptions. What if everyone who smuggled for me dropped their cargo at the first sign of an Imperial starship?”

“But if you fail me again, I’ll put a price on your head so big, you won’t be able to go near a civilized system.”

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

Jabba’s first real appearance is, ironically, during his final days, lounging in his palace on Tattooine with the carbonite-frozen Han Solo as his “favorite decoration.” It’s here that many of his greatest gems are found, as we see his negotiating style: crude, uncompromising, and filled with blase disinterest towards anyone trying to curry his favor. But when his wrath is incurred, his anger comes through in every wild bellow the Hutt can muster in his sluggish body.

“I will not give up my favorite decoration. I like Captain Solo where he is.”

“This Bounty Hunter is my kind of scum, fearless and inventive.”

“You weak-minded fool! He is using an old Jedi mind trick.”

“There will be no bargain, young Jedi. I shall enjoy watching you die.”

“You will soon learn to appreciate me.”

“Bring me Solo and the Wookiee. They will all suffer for this outrage!”

Elsewhere

“The desert wine is sacred to the Tuskens. They won't sell it. And if you try to steal it, you could start a war. And that's bad for business.” — From the comic book Star Wars: Age of Rebellion, demonstrating his keen business sense towards the native peoples of Tattoine. He knows what way his bread is buttered, and chooses to be keen instead of greedy.

“You have stolen something very valuable from me, so I, in turn, have taken everything from you.” — Taken from the Star Wars: Empire at War expansion Forces of Corruption; said to his former associate Tyber Zann, who’s now broken away to start his own consortium.

“You and me, Bib. You and me.”

From the comic book Star Wars: Jabba the Hutt: Betrayal, which (fun fact) was assembled into an omnibus called Jabba the Hutt: The Art of the Deal. (Fitting for the biggest, most tremendous mogul in the Star Wars universe.)