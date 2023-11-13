Jacob Elordi Played Elvis On-screen but Turned Down Superman

Jacob Elordi — who currently plays Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla — reportedly turned down reading for Superman in an unnamed project.

In an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old Australian actor doesn't sound eager to disappear down the superhero rabbit hole. “Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” says Elrodi. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.

“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’” adds Elordi. “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies. … And then I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!’”

In the same interview, Elordi commented on his breakout role in the United States: Netflix's The Kissing Booth and its two sequels. “That one’s a trap as well,” says Elordi, who appeared in three The Kissing Booth movies. “Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.”

Jacob Elordi Hesitated Taking the Elvis Role in Priscilla Because Austin Butler Just Played the King in Elvis

Before taking the role of Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Jacob Elordi made an impression on these shores as Nate Jacobs on the HBO series Euphoria. Despite nailing the Presley role and earning critical accolades, Elordi hesitated accepting the part because Austin Butler recently got an Oscar nomination for playing Presley in Elvis. “It certainly crossed my mind briefly before I’d read the script,” says Elordi. “I don’t want to tell the same story over, especially because he did such a fine job of portraying this man. [Priscilla is] a completely different thing. And it’s terribly exciting, too, running into the fire a little bit. I can’t think of anything more exhilarating.”

One thing Elordi doesn't understand is being called “pretentious” for feeling dissatisfied about making movies such as The Kissing Booth. Elordi asks, “How is caring about your output pretentious? But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s–t, knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?”

Priscilla is currently playing in theaters nationwide.