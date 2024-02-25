Jamaica’s Best All-Inclusive Vacations

Jamaica is one of the best places for all-inclusive vacations. You can take your pick of resorts and eat, drink, and play without a lot of planning on your part. Your challenge will be trying to fit in all you want to do in the time that you have. That's a good problem indeed. Such is life on the island where everything is irie (which is Jamaican for “everything is alright and fine”). Whether traveling with your special someone, best friends, or family, let our list help you find a place that's just right.

Sandals Dunn's River Sets the Standard

Last summer, Sandals unveiled Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios. It's a beauty and home to Jamaica's first SkyPool Suites, pools that stretch the length of your balcony, offering incredible views of the Caribbean Sea. The Coyaba Sky Rondoval villas with oversized swim-up pools are pretty special, too. The butler's service is all that you could hope for. You'll miss them when you go home for sure.

Feast at more than a dozen eateries and be ready to indulge. Dining during all-inclusive vacations can be fair to middling, but this is no ordinary resort fare, from authentic Jamaica food that tastes like grandma made it to Asian Fusion, French cuisine, and more. The beach or the kayaks and paddleboards may call your name. If not, go tubing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and snorkeling instead.

The vibe ranges from thumping reggae music to serene violinists or a saxophone player blowing some cool jazz notes while you relax in one of the river pools. While many resorts have spas, you might have one of the best massages you've ever had at the Red Lane Spa. I did, and I still wish I was right there months later.

Smaller Is Better at Bluefields Bay Villas

Jamaica is known for all-inclusive vacations at mega-resorts, but those in the know have discovered the island is also home to some small, sweet, all-inclusive spots. Head to Bluefields Bay Villas on the South Coast for an intimate getaway. There are six luxurious villas perched along a hilly coast overlooking the bluest of blue sea. The views are ooh-and-ahh-worthy indeed.

Then there's the private pool, butler and maid service, full kitchen (and yes, beautiful sterling silverware and China), and a chef to cook what you like. Wake up and enjoy the private beach. When ready for action, take your pick of sea kayaks and hydrobikes and hit the tennis courts. Deep sea fishing, scuba diving tours, and hiking cruises are among your options. You can also make this a family trip. There's a nanny service 24/7 and elderly care for seniors.

The Caves Hotel Offers One of Jamaica's Best All-Inclusive Vacations

Just so you know, when you see The Caves Hotel, you might think, yes, you have unequivocally found paradise. Don't expect anybody to debate you. This here is special: 12 cliffside cottages with to-die-for views in lovely Negril. If you want stuffy and formal, you'll be disappointed. The vibe is artsy and bohemian.

Decide which water sport to play or to chill—a spa treatment in a cabana awaits. At night, feast on a five-course meal in a private cave decked with candles and petals from pink bougainvillea. This place has honeymoon written all over it.

Bring the Family to Beaches Negril

For one of the best all-inclusive vacations for a family or multi-generational trip, consider Beaches Negril. It's ideal, with large suites, villas, and guest rooms. If you've got a big crew, the tropical ocean views three-bedroom walkout grand butler family suite sleeps up to 12 people. Some smaller rooms offer butler service as well. Beaches Negril is all about choice. With 11 restaurants, mealtime should be drama-free, even if you have picky eaters.

How many ways can you have fun? Start with the Pirates Island Waterpark, kids' club, Xbox Play Lounge, and Negril's infamous Seven Mile Beach. Keep it going with kayaking, windsurfing, hydro bikes, snorkeling, Hobie cats, paddle boarding, knee boarding, scuba diving, tennis, and more—Exhale at the spa.

Historic Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

The 18th-century Rose Hall estate in Montego Bay is grand, elegant, and could be straight out of the movies. It's a gorgeous playground for families. Here, the star of the show is its private beach. There's a championship golf course, six restaurants, four bars, and lounges. Nobody will get bored with the Kids Klub, Teen Zone, tennis, beach volleyball, pickleball, billiards, an arcade/game room, boat tours, nightly entertainment, karaoke, kayaking, parasailing, snorkeling, and sailing among the options.

The entire family will enjoy Sugar Mill Falls, one of the largest water parks in Jamaica, with lagoons, a lazy river, a jungle garden with a rope and wood suspension bridge, and replicas of the former Rose Hall Plantation. Here you'll get one of the best all-inclusive vacations on the island.

Check-in at Couples Tower Isle

The name sets the intention: this place is for lovers. With all the lovey-dovey couples walking around starry-eyed, you and your honey may fall under Cupid's spell. If you're feeling adventurous, go to the resort's private island for au naturel sunbathing. If that's too intimidating, get undressed for a couple's massage at the spa.

Enjoy a private, candlelit dinner on the beach. At Eight Rivers restaurant, the food is impressive, as is the serenade from the soprano saxophonist occasionally roaming the room. Consider a Signature Oasis Spa Villa, which includes a private sun terrace, personal plunge pool, separate living room, and unlimited spa services.

Soak up the Scene at S Hotel Jamaica

The “S” may as well stand for sexy. Romance reins at this Montego Bay resort that's ideal for couples' all-inclusive vacations. The Fuel the Romance by the Beach package includes chocolate-covered fruit, a bottle of champagne, and a $100 spa credit for a couples' massage. The Irie Spa and Baths will send you both straight to Zen.

Your favorite spot, though, is likely to be the rooftop, with its bar, lounge, pool, and views of the legendary Doctor's Cave Beach, where you will want to spend your afternoons. With all-inclusive vacations, it can be tempting to spend the majority of your time at the resort. Venture out. The hotel is on Montego Bay's “hip strip” so you can easily enjoy the shops, restaurants, and nightlife.

Rejuvenate at Round Hill Hotel and Villas

It's not every place that is luxurious and family-friendly. So it is at Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay. Round Hill has two kids' clubs for younger and older children. They can knock themselves out jewelry making, volleyball, painting, reggae dance lessons, soccer, and more. For mom and dad, there are classes in the open-air yoga pavilion, jogging trail, and water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

And when you've had enough water, try pickleball, tennis, or the spa. Come nightfall, the live entertainment will rev up the mood after a quiet dinner for two, all possible with nanny services. Everyone will enjoy the complimentary glass bottom boat.