How Long Will the Next James Bond Last? Producer Gives New Details

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says that the next James Bond character should be prepared to commit to the role for a good 10-12 years.

At Least Take Him Out to Dinner First

Broccoli recently said in an interview, “The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-12-year commitment … Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

Daniel Craig finally retired from the franchise after a 15-year commitment. His fifth and final movie, No Time to Die, was a shutdown-era box office hit, grossing $774 million globally.

Here for a Good Time, Not a Long Time

Barbara says that plenty of actors say, “Oh yeah, it'd be fun to do one,” but it's not that easy. “It's a big commitment,” Barbara says, “It's not just showing up for a couple of months of filming.”

There has been a lot of speculation about who will fill Daniel Craig's spot now that he has retired. Barbara and her fellow producer Michael G. Wilson have been very hush-hush about who their top pick is.

Bond Does Self Care

Broccoli says that Bond is a forever evolving character and that the evolution we saw throughout Daniel Craig's career will continue with the next Bond. The producers have also stated that they plan to develop his character beyond just being seen as a womanizing spy.

Broccoli previously shot down a female Bond, but she has said she is open-minded about filling the role with a POC actor.

Feminist, Not Feminine

Barbara says that James Bond will continue to be a man because she doesn't think a woman should play him.

She says, “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men's roles. I don't think there are enough great roles for women, and it's very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

Age Is Just a Number…Unless You're James Bond

The search for the new Bond is still in the early stages since the next movie is still years away. There were allegedly a few actors that were considered for the role but had to be dropped after some consideration from producers. Among those was Idris Elba, a fan favorite.

According to reports, he was taken out of consideration due to age limitations. The older the actor, the less likely they will be able or willing to commit to a 10-12 year-long project. Fortunately for his die-hard fans, that means that heartthrob Henry Cavill, 39, is still in the running.

Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page, 34, is also still in consideration, along with Tom Hardy, 45, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, 45.

