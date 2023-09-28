James Gunn Says No Current DC Films Movie Is ‘Canon,’ Including ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn says that no current DC Films movie — including the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — is “canon.” Warner Bros. Discovery hired Gunn in 2022 to be cochair and co-CEO of DC Studios.

In a series of social media posts collected on Threads, Gunn — who penned the seven-episode animated series Creature Commandos based on the DC Comics series of the same name — says that fans shouldn't expect his upcoming TV and film projects to follow the established DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which is a tangled mess of continuity problems anyway after The Flash and Black Adam. “Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that,” tweets Gunn. “It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

James Gunn Says There Is Still Some Overlap with His DCU and the Previous DCEU

Man of Steel kicked off the DCEU in 2013 in an attempt to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other DCEU films include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Shazam!, and more. Recent DCEU films such as Black Adam, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods introduced confusing continuity problems by shoehorning in cameos by actors such as Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, neither of whom will likely headline a movie as Superman or Wonder Woman again. The original DCEU will conclude with late-to-the-party Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which doesn't open until December 20. If that pricy sequel starring Jason Momoa also includes pointless cameos by previous DCEU characters, it will only call more attention to the fact that this version of the DCEU is long past its expiration date.

When asked about connective tissue between the new DCU and the previous DCEU, Gunn tweeted, “And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories and some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows, and animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy.”

Gunn's Creature Commandos premieres on Max sometime in 2024. It is part of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.