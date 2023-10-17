James Wan Confirms a Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ Series Coming to Disney+

James Wan's Atomic Monster production company will remake the 1990s cartoon Gargoyles as a live-action series for Disney+. Gary Dauberman will executive produce, write, and serve as showrunner for the new series while Wan will executive produce.

Wan — the director of Saw, Insidious, Aquaman, and Malignant — wrote on Instagram, “The Gargoyles are out of the bag. Excited to be working with Gary again, on this! He's a true fan.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Dauberman previously worked with the Malignant filmmaker on multiple Conjuring spin-offs, writing Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun before making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. The duo also collaborated on the short-lived DC series Swamp Thing, as well as Dauberman's upcoming directorial project, a feature adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot.”

The Dark Animated Series Gargoyles Developed a Cult Following

The Walt Disney Television Animation series Gargoyles aired 78 episodes over 3 seasons between 1995 and 1997. The show featured the voices of Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, and Ed Asner. After Gargoyles ended its run in 1997, the story continued with a video game adaptation as well as a comic book series from 2006 to 2009.

The opening narration for the series reads, “One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, we were betrayed by the humans we had sworn to protect, frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and we live again! We are defenders of the night! We are gargoyles!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney intended to revive the series in 2010, but the poor box office performance of The Sorcerer's Apprentice cooled the studio's interest in Gargoyles.

Dauberman directed Annabelle Comes Home and the upcoming Salem's Lot. He has an impressive list of writing credits for genre favorites such as Annabelle, Annabelle Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, It, It Chapter Two, The Nun, and Salem's Lot.

Wan is an Australian filmmaker best known for cocreating the Saw and Insidious horror franchises, and creating The Conjuring cinematic universe, which includes the Annabelle spin-off movies. In 2014, he founded the Atomic Monster production company, which produced The Conjuring movies, Lights Out, Mortal Kombat, Malignant, and M3GAN. Wan's next movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premieres on December 20.