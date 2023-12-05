Jamie Foxx Insists ‘I’m Not a Clone’ During Rare Public Appearance After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx reflected on how far he's come since a health scare earlier this year left him unable to walk. The 55-year-old The Burial actor was honored with the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx walked unassisted to the stage to accept his award for The Burial. “I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage],” said Foxx. “And I’m not a clone. I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there. It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S–t, am I going to the right place?'”

Jamie Foxx Says That He Has a “New Respect” for His Life and Art

Jamie Foxx won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ray. He is also known for his roles in Collateral, Dreamgirls, Miami Vice, Annie, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. At his acceptance speech for The Burial, Foxx continued:

“I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either.”

The official Amazon Studios synopsis for The Burial reads: “Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.”

In April, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne first reported that Foxx was hospitalized while filming Back in Action in Atlanta. Foxx first addressed his health scare in an August Instagram post. He wrote, “You're lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin' to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light. I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well-wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant.”