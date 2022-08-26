Viral Video of Jamie Foxx Sounds Exactly Like Trump – And Fans are Frantically Tweeting

A now-viral video of Jamie Foxx impersonating Donald Trump is heavily circulating the interwebs, and people are going insane!

Despite being known for incredible impersonations, including Dave Chappelle, Kermit the Frog, and Jay-Z, no one saw this coming.

However, if you were to close your eyes, it might be impossible to detect the “Fake President,” Jamie Foxx, with his spot-on impression. But, of course, no one should be too surprised by this man's incredible talent and dedication to accuracy.

Before encapsulating his Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning Ray Charles performance in the biopic Ray (2004), Foxx had a jam session with the legend.

Before Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in RAY, he meet the legendary musician for real and had a jamming session with him. pic.twitter.com/4jI1kz4m9u — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) August 19, 2022

Case and point, tweeter @ATRightMovies shared,

“Before Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in RAY, he met the legendary musician for real and had a jamming session with him.”

Several other contenders have impersonated the ex-POTUS over the years, including Alec Baldwin, Dana Carvey, and James Austin Johnson. But the internet has a clear favorite, and it's Jamie Foxx.

No contesting Foxx nailed it regardless of political affiliation, complete with familiar answers and hand gestures.

Yet, refreshingly, people on both sides of the aisle are laughing at the accuracy. And without a lot of political commenting. It's great.

@DailyLoud shared,

“Jamie Foxx can sound just like Donald Trump.”

Tweeter @MagnaCarpira concurred,

“See now. This is an actually funny impression. Lots of people just put on a half-a**ed voice and then say a bunch of strawmen lines when in reality, the way he normally acts with no exaggeration is WAY funnier.”

The key to a good trump impression isn't the voice, it's the cadence — Iris (@IrisTheFlower0) August 26, 2022

And @IrisTheFlower0 agreed, “The key to a good trump impression isn't the voice; it's the cadence.”

Didn't he go to university on a full scholarship for classical music? He can act and must have perfect pitch too bc of how he can sound exactly like another. That's hard work and talent- much love. — Bird-like-sofa-tiger (@citizenerased03) August 26, 2022

Another fan, @citizenerased03, praised the actor-singer,

“Didn't he go to university on a full scholarship for classical music? He can act and must have perfect pitch, too, because he can sound exactly like another. That's hard work and talent- much love.”

The man is so talented! Some people are a triple threat I've lost count with Mr Foxx… standup, actor, singer, impressionist, dancer… love it when he did Denzel to Denzel! — Horler86 (@Horler86) August 26, 2022

Tweeter @Horler86 concurred, “The man is so talented! Some people are a triple threat. I've lost count with Mr. Foxx: standup, actor, singer, impressionist, dancer– love it when he did Denzel to Denzel!”

I’m not surprised at this mans talent his talent level is extreme He can act & do impersonations plus his stand up as a comedian is top notch he also writes his own lyrics and plays the piano while he sings The skies the limit for Jaime Foxx ✊🏾 — OYOMA MCCARLEY (@yodafresh1) August 25, 2022

Additionally, @yodafresh1 stated, “I'm not surprised at this man's talent. His talent level is extreme. He can act & do impersonations, plus his standup as a comedian is top-notch. He also writes his own lyrics and plays the piano while he sings The skies the limit for Jaime Foxx.”

Twitter user @MuggleSith confirmed what many are saying, “Most of the time, you can tell an impression is an impression. If I weren't watching the screen, for almost all of that, I wouldn't know it wasn't Trump. Da**.”

Jamie Foxx demonstrated his uncanny Donald Trump impersonation while he and Snoop Dogg were promoting their new vampire film, Day Shift (2022).

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are part of the IWW Vampire Hunters Union in the new Netflix movie Day Shift.



The IWW are historically known for going after blood suckers. pic.twitter.com/7o7ywM35wj — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) August 21, 2022

Tweeter @UnionDrip reminds us, “Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are part of the IWW Vampire Hunters Union in the new Netflix movie Day Shift. The IWW is historically known for going after bloodsuckers.”

If you haven't seen it, it's a comedy horror film with tons of action, and plenty more Jamie Foxx laughs.

