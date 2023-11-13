Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Tease ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis teased a Freaky Friday sequel by posting a picture of her and Lindsay Lohan on social media. The two starred together as mother and daughter who switch bodies in the 2003 comedy-fantasy directed by Mark Waters.

On Friday (of course), Curtis posted a picture of her and Lohan on Instagram. The caption read, “Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over, so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

In July, Curtis confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a sequel to Freaky Friday is in the works but got delayed due to the WGA strike. “Oh, it'll happen,” said Curtis. “For sure. Oh, for sure. There's no question. Stories require writers, and right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives. We're in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Started Thinking About a Freaky Friday Sequel While Promoting Halloween Ends

While on a press tour promoting Halloween Ends in 2022, Curtis says people kept asking her if she and Lindsay would reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively, in a Freaky Friday sequel. “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” she told The New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.'”

As for the sequel's possible story, Curtis dropped a hint on The View. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today,” said Curtis. “I want to be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady.”

Curtis wrapped up her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween series and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lohan recently reprised another fan-favorite role — Mean Girls‘ Cady Heron — in a series of Walmart Black Friday commercials with her costars.