January 4 Omega-Ospreay NJPW Bout is Second-Highest Rated Match of All Time, Vince McMahon Still Returning to WWE

While many pro wrestling fans are still reeling over recent headlines involving the former Sasha Banks ending her hiatus and Vince McMahon reinstating himself into the WWE fold, there's still more news to process: the recent Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match at NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 17” that took place on January 4 is officially the second-highest rated professional wrestling match ever.

Dave Meltzer, noted wrestling historian and reviewer, has released his review of the Wrestle Kingdom event and has awarded the Omega-Ospreay match 6.25 stars, a rating that has only been eclipsed once before.

The only match that has been greater received by Meltzer is, coincidentally, another Kenny Omega bout: a 7-star match at NJPW's “Dominion” event against Kazuchika Okada in 2018.

Wrestling Twitter has erupted over the news that the Omega-Ospreay has received such a high rating, as many feel that it has truly cemented its place in history as one of the best pro wrestling matches of all time.

Much like film buffs reacting to a movie receiving rave reviews, wrestling fans are quick to pass along good news:

Even before Dave Meltzer released his official ratings for the matchup, fans like TomCampbell were predicting a sky-high star rating:

Like most reviews, certain ratings come under intense scrutiny when they are released. Twitter user melissax1125 applauds Meltzer for a spot-on review in this case:

It's been an absolutely wild year in the world of pro wrestling – and 2023 has just gotten started, as user DrainBamager points out:

According to andyhmurray, the only thing better than Omega vs. Ospreay is the prospect of a rematch:

Fans around the internet are already chomping at the bit of the two wrestlers topping themselves in the race to own the 2023 crown of “match of the year:”

As talkwrestling23 points out, Omega-Ospreay was “an absolute banger” – and he included a clip of the match itself as proof:

Although Kenny Omega frequently competes in the United States for All Elite Wrestling, user RigerousReg points out that there's good reason why this type of performance can't be replicated on a weekly basis:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


