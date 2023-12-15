Japanese Learning Made Simple: Gen Z Native Speaker Tests Popular Apps for You

“If you look at language learning in the world, there are 1.2 billion people learning a foreign language…” That was the impetus for launching the most popular language-learning app back in 2012. And the numbers only continue to grow.

Learning languages has transitioned from textbook pages to app screens in the ever-evolving digital age.

While the individual rankings change, Japanese is consistently in the top 10 most popular languages to learn globally.

Despite its popularity, Japanese is considered one of the hardest languages for native English speakers to master and requires approximately 2,200 class hours to grasp the complexities of this language.

Duolingo is one app that leads the way in language learning. But are there other amazing apps to teach Japanese? As a Gen Z, native Japanese speaker with more than six years of teaching experience, I tested several Japanese language apps to determine which were worth the hype.

I evaluated six apps based on 11 criteria, from listening and speaking to vocabulary and grammar. I scored them from 1 to 5.

Quizlet

Average score: 1.9/5

Quizlet is a type of flashcard app, not a true Japanese language app. However, the platform allows you to access flashcard sets created by other users. There are a lot of Japanese flashcard sets that can help you work on your vocabulary and Kanji — the logographic characters used in the writing of Japanese.

Quizlet is not suitable for absolute beginners since students first need to master the basic Japanese alphabets Hiragana and Katakana before moving on to vocabulary and Kanji. Users must also add quizzes themselves.

Duolingo

Average score: 2.2/5

How could I forget the famous Duolingo app when talking about language learning? Duolingo is primarily a free and fun way to learn Japanese. However, in the free version of the app, ads constantly interrupt you, which is annoying.

I also noticed that the order of the materials isn’t the most logical. It feels like they are throwing new materials at you without explanation. Moreover, the language feels off in many situations or sometimes even wrongly translated. So, in my opinion, Duolingo is not an entirely reliable source, and I would not recommend it for absolute beginners or advanced users.

Tsurukame (Ios)/Flaming Durtles (Android)

Average score: 3.5/5

Tsurukame and Flaming Durtles are hands down my favorite apps for tackling Kanji. They are free third-party mobile apps of WaniKani, a popular Kanji learning website. Unfortunately, users link to a Wanikani account, and that part isn’t free.

As a Kanji learning app, I would give it 5/5. But as a Japanese learning app, it sadly receives 3.5/5 because It needs to be combined with other apps and resources to cover grammar, vocabulary, speaking, and listening for a comprehensive Japanese learning experience.

Human Japanese

Average score: 4.6/5

Human Japanese is one of the most powerful resources available for learning Japanese. It covers every level from basic to very advanced. The order of materials is logical, and the pace is well-planned, making it my favorite Japanese language app.

However, even the greatest apps come with a “but.” The catch is that it doesn’t have the vibe of a mobile app; instead, it feels like you’re reading blog posts. So, there’s a lot of reading, and it could get a bit boring if you prefer pictures and videos.

Innovative Language Learning (JAPANESEPOD101)

Average score: 4.3/5

Innovative Language Learning is a comprehensive and well-structured app with many lessons.

Although having a wide variety of lessons seems like an advantage, the many options may be overwhelming and confusing for some users. They offer a recommended path of lessons to follow. I tried that, but it does not start with the most logical order of teaching Japanese.

They don’t start with teaching the basic Japanese alphabets, which I found odd. Since they do not teach these, users will need to study them for themselves to handle their reading and writing resources. The platform is also pricey, although they seem to offer regular discounts.

Pimsleur

Average score: 3.5/5

Pimsleur is another audio-based app based on research methodology with a long history of teaching languages. It is a great way to start learning Japanese as a complete beginner. However, the pace may seem too slow, which isn’t ideal for advanced learners. It is one of the most expensive Japanese learning apps I’ve seen.

Apps Are Supplementary

Learning Japanese has become a lot easier thanks to modern-day technology. Today, students can learn Japanese from their smartphones with language apps.

Each app has its downfalls, so students shouldn’t depend on just one for a well-rounded language-learning experience. I recommend using these apps as supplementary resources and finding opportunities to practice speaking with native speakers for increased fluency.

As they say in Japanese, “塵も積もれば山となる,” meaning even the accumulation of very small efforts could one day turn into something big. So keep learning!

