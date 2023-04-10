Long Off-Limits Dive Site Named Best for Swimming with Sharks… and Crocodiles?

Once known as Fidel Castro's personal playground for scuba diving and sport fishing, the Caribbean's most untouched and carefully-guarded waters are getting a big-time rebrand.

Lauded as the Galapagos of the Caribbean for its almost unbelievably immaculate conditions, Cuba's Jardines de la Reina is still pristine in a way the rest of the Caribbean used to be many decades ago.

Years of being functionally off-limits to visitors and industry alike have allowed its shark population to grow bigger – and more numerous – than almost anywhere else.

With permits strictly restricting access to just a few hundred thrill-seekers a year, exploring the exclusive Jardines de la Reina isn't without its challenges.

However, if you're looking for a “near guarantee” of swimming among swarms of sharks sans cage, everyone from casual dive enthusiasts to the experts at the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) agrees that there's nowhere better.

A Regal Exclusivity

Jardines de la Reina – or, Gardens of the Queen – was christened by Christopher Columbus when he stumbled across this marine paradise during his second voyage to the Americas in 1494. Named in honor of his patron, Queen Isabella of Spain, this stretch of ocean is well deserving of its regal moniker.

An incredible array of healthy, vibrant corals, sponges, and sea fans cling to underwater canyons, caves, pass-throughs, and plunging walls that make for jaw-dropping scenery. Numerous swarms of Caribbean reef sharks and silky sharks stalk colorful tropical fish, while crocodiles float amongst the coastal mangroves and make thrilling appearances for divers.

It turns out the secret to such healthy, vibrant coral reefs and teeming populations of sharks is no real secret at all. Officially designated as a protected marine park in 1996, then as a National Park in 2010, Jardines de la Reina is truly untouched.

This 150-mile-long archipelago of about 230 tiny islets and cays has not a single permanent resident; one base offers access to the islands and surrounding waters on a strictly-permitted basis. Just one dive company, Avalon, is allowed to escort divers, offering a guided experience to the highlights of the archipelago on one of their six liveaboard ships.

Even though it's only recently accessible, professional divers rank Jardines de la Reina in the top 15 places to head for shark encounters in the Caribbean islands.

“Many of the divers in the Jardines de la Reina are attracted by the nearly guaranteed shark sightings.”

Pristine Cuban beaches and incredible flora and fauna, both above and below the waves, make Jardines de la Reina an even more unforgettable destination. Crocodiles explore and even venture toward interested swimmers along shorelines populated by rich mangrove forests, making for a truly breathtaking experience.

If you're an adrenaline junkie, swimming among crocodiles isn't likely to be an experience you knew you needed until you heard it was possible in these ultra-clear waters.

Diving Fit for a Queen (Or a Commandant)

You won't find the same built-up dive community or amenities at Jardines de la Reina that you would at the Caribbean's other world-class dive sites. Part of what makes this area so unspoiled also makes it more challenging to enjoy unless your last name is Castro.

The decades-long U.S. embargo of Cuba means that PADI, a U.S. company, can't offer facilities, instructors, or courses in Cuba, but if you're looking to learn more about diving while in Cuba, you do have some easy options.

PADI offers would-be divers a unique PADI Scuba Diving eLearning Course, the first step toward all scuba diving certifications the company offers. Whether you want to study up from your couch or on the road, it makes getting dive ready easier than ever; the course is even giftable.

If you're eager to earn your diving chops at first-rate dive sites in Cuba or anywhere else, this is a great way to start the certification process without having to get anywhere near a pool. From there, you can finish up your certification process at any of the 6,600 PADI Dive Centers and Resorts in 186 countries around the world.

Now or Never?

But can Americans even travel to Cuba to experience this exceptional spot? Yes, actually – and it's much easier than you might expect. Former President Obama's 2014 detente with Cuba loosened travel restrictions on U.S. citizens and made it easier than it had been in decades for American travelers to visit Cuba.

Tweaks and changes during subsequent administrations, while fodder for big news, did little to alter the most significant changes to Cuban travel policy. For most travelers, it's simply as easy as booking a ticket and jetting off to what once seemed like an off-limits island.

Now that the Biden administration resumed direct flights from the United States to cities beyond Havana, including the island's nearby eastern capital of Santiago de Cuba, accessing the remote Jardines de la Reina is easier than ever. You might just need a little luck to be among the few hundred permitted divers a year to enjoy some of the best diving in the Caribbean.

This article was produced by Home to Havana and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.