Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building for a Publicity Stunt

Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars front man Jared Leto climbed to the top of the Empire State Building to promote his band's upcoming tour. The publicity stunt marks the first time someone has legally climbed to the top of the iconic Manhattan skyscraper.

Leto, 51, climbed the east side of the building from floor 86 to 104, a 1,300-foot journey that took approximately 20 minutes. “I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” Leto said to Today. “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”

Leto continued, “It's incredible to watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true. And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”

Climbing the Empire State Building Is Not Jared Leto's First Stunt

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “The climb was to promote Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming Seasons world tour — set to run across North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand between March and September 2024.”

Jared Leto has a history of doing stunts for the public. Earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly reports that Leto “climbed the brick wall of Hotel De Rome, a five-star luxury hotel in Berlin, without a harness, drawing an intrigued crowd. It is unclear why he scaled the building.” Also in 2023 during the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Leto entered the stage by bungee jumping off the top of the Bud Light main stage.

Jared Leto won an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. He is known for his roles in Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, American Psycho, Urban Legend, Panic Room, Blade Runner 2049, House of Gucci, and Morbius. Leto is also the lead singer and main songwriter for Thirty Seconds to Mars, a band he formed with his brother in 1998. The band has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and is known for the singles “The Kill,” “Closer to the Edge,” “This Is War,” and “Walk on Water.”

