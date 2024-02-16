The Most Jaw-Dropping Daredevil Comics of All Time

Daredevil, the Man Without Fear, might have the most unbelievable premise of any Marvel superhero, and that’s saying something. Matt Murdock, son of murdered boxer Battlin’ Jack Murdock, Daredevil lost his sight when toxic chemicals blinded him as a child. But between his heightened remaining senses, the effects of the chemicals, and training from mystical ninjas, Matt became the superhero Daredevil.

Despite starring in a reviled 2003 movie and a well-liked series on Netflix, Daredevil remains a B-tier Marvel character, never reaching the popularity of colleagues Spider-Man or the X-Men. But he has enjoyed some fantastic runs over the years, including these great Daredevil comics.

1. Daredevil #181 (1981)

Daredevil was, at best, a C-list character when an up-and-coming writer and artist called Frank Miller took him on. With no expectations upon him, and editor Denny O’Neil curious to see where he would go, Miller brought all of his pet interests to the project, including a love of Japanese culture and narration ripped from hardboiled detective fiction. The approach transformed Daredevil into one of the most exciting, and brutal, comics on the shelves.

Miller’s best arc climaxed with Daredevil #181, which he drew with fellow artist Klaus Janson (featuring Joe Rosen on letters). The story “Last Hand” featured a knockdown fight between the killer Bullseye and Daredevil’s love interest, the Greek assassin Elektra. Filled with high-drama, visceral action, and romantic longing “Last Hand” cemented Daredevil as one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel bullpen. Needless to say, it also tops off any list of the best Daredevil comics.

2. Daredevil #227- 231 (1985 – 1986)

Miller put Murdock through the wringer in “Last Hand,” but he does his worst to the main character in the four-part story “Born Again,” published in Daredevil #227- 231. When Daredevil’s former girlfriend Karen Page becomes an addict and sells his secret identity to the Kingpin, Matt’s life falls apart. Kingpin destroys Matt’s law practice, turns his friends against him, and empties all of his accounts. Living on the streets, Matt hits rock bottom and then drags himself back up to do the right thing.

3. Daredevil #1 (2011)

Frank Miller might have made Daredevil a serious character, but he also stripped away the sense of swashbuckling adventure that marked the Man Without Fear’s first two decades. Writer Mark Waid and artist Paolo Rivera bring that fun-loving derring-do for their run, which began with 2011’s Daredevil #1, inked by Joe Rivera, colored by Javier Rodriguez, and lettered by Joe Caramagna.

Waid and Rivera may lighten up Matt’s disposition, pairing him with feisty Assistant DA Kirsten McDuffie, but they didn’t make him any less deep. Their run proves that character development need not involve doom and gloom.

4. Daredevil #32-40 (2002)

With his whip-smart ear for dialogue and an appreciation of hard-boiled mystery pacing, Brian Michael Bendis made for the ideal Daredevil writer. Accentuated by artist Alex Maleev’s rough, shadowy line work and Matt Hollingsworth’s moody pencils, Bendis made Matt Murdock the latest in a line of detectives that goes back to Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe, aided by Richard Starkings’s clear lettering.

In issue #32, the world learns that Matt Murdock is Daredevil, which destroys his law practice and puts his loved ones in danger.

5. Daredevil #82- 87 (2006)

When Bendis ended his run with Daredevil’s secret identity exposed and Matt Murdock in jail, he didn’t just put his main character in a hard spot. He also made things difficult for writer Ed Brubaker, who took over with issue #82.

But Brubaker and artist Michael Lark turn in a fantastic story with “The Devil Cell-Block D,” colored by Frank D’Armata and lettered by Cory Petit. Matt has to stay alive in prison (something he achieves with the unwanted help of the Punisher) while trying to discern the identity of a killer dressed like Daredevil.

6. Daredevil #1-14 (2023)

Many writers have explored Matt Murdock’s Catholic beliefs, but few focused on it like writer Chip Zdarsky, whose fantastic four-year run ended with the fourteen-part arc, “The Red Fist Saga.”

Working with artists such as Marco Checchetto and Rafael De Latorre, “The Red Fist Saga” involved an epic battle between the evil Hand ninja clan and the Fist, a rival army that recruits Daredevil. The fight forces Matt to wrestle with his faith, which carries all the way into the underworld, where he descends to rescue the soul of his dead best friend Foggy. Hey, nobody ever said Daredevil comics had to limit themselves to the land of the living.

7. Daredevil #25 (2013)

“Try the red one.” For most of his fight with the masked ninja Ikari, Daredevil assumed that he faced his mirror image. Ikari wore a variation of Daredevil’s original (and hideous) yellow and orange costume and he exhibited the same enhanced senses that Matt Murdock developed to compensate for his blindness. But when a beaten Daredevil reaches for a weapon to fight back, Ikari says, “Try the red one,” revealing that he can see.

As shocking as the reveal is, artist Chris Samnee, colorist Javier Rodriguez, and letterer Joe Caramagna take a cartoony approach to the action, with bold colors and thick black lines. The result is something both shocking and fun, a hallmark of Waid’s run.

8. Daredevil #254-263 (1988)

Although one can understand why anyone who followed Miller’s defining run would get overlooked, Ann Nocenti deserves attention for the excellent stories she penned in the late 80s.

Working with penciler John Romita Jr., inker Al Williamson, colorist Max Scheele, and letterer Joe Rosen, Nocenti introduced the great villain Typhoid Mary in Daredevil #254. A killer with split personalities and the ability to create fires with her mind, Typhoid Mary does the Kingpin’s dirty work, which drives her to destroy Daredevil.

9. Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #1-5 (1993)

After making Daredevil a hit, Miller left Marvel for DC, where he wrote the definitive Dark Knight origin, Batman: Year One. Miller did the same thing for Marvel when he returned for the five-issue miniseries, Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, penciled by Romita Jr, inked by Williamson, colored by Scheele, and lettered by Rosen. The series traces Matt Murdock’s first days, from his blinding to his training under the cruel teacher Stick to his initial clashes with the Kingpin.

10. Daredevil: Yellow #1-6 (2001 – 2002)

Writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale combined for some fantastic stories, including Batman: The Long Halloween and Spider-Man: Blue. With Daredevil: Yellow, they look back at Matt Murdock’s first year as the Man Without Fear, when he wore a terrible yellow outfit.

As with their other collaborations Loeb and Sale, working with colorist Matt Hollingsworth and letterer Wes Abbott, emphasize the emotional stakes of the story, as Matt’s love for Karen Page grows as his grief and guilt drive him to fight crime.

11. Daredevil #1 (2019)

2019’s Daredevil #1 reads like a statement of purpose for Chip Zdarsky’s run, which spans for four years and includes a major crossover. Working whith artist Marco Checchetto, colorist Sunny Gho, and letterer Clayton Cowles, Zdarsky takes Matt Murdock back to his youth, tracing his relationship with a kind priest as he grows into a man. The priest helps guide Matt’s moral compass, helping him understand the need to seek justice, even if the churchman doesn’t condone Daredevil’s violent methods.

The issue sets up a crisis of faith that will continue for the end of Zdarsky’s run, one of the best in the character’s impressive history.

12. Daredevil #275-276 (1989)

While Nocenti included some of the gritty drama in her predecessor Frank Miller’s run she also remembered that Daredevil is a superhero in the Marvel Universe, and therefore has some goofy adventures. Those adventures included a bizarre story in which Daredevil fights a demon-possessed vacuum cleaner, and Daredevil #275 – 276, part of the Acts of Vengeance crossover.

In Acts of Vengeance, Marvel villains switched up their arch-enemies, which means that the Avengers’ robotic nemesis, Ultron, comes calling for ol’ Horn-Head. Nocenti and the regular creative team — including Romita Jr., Williamson, Scheele, and Rosen — Daredevil #275 – 276 is Daredevil at his superheroic best.

13. Daredevil #8-10 (2014)

Some fans might know the Purple Man as the creepy villain that David Tennant played in the TV series Jessica Jones, a mind controller who treats other people as toys.

The Purple Man started out as a Daredevil antagonist, and Mark Waid and Chris Samnee restored his dangerous status with the “Purple Children” storyline. Colored by Matthew Wilson and lettered by Joe Caramagna, the “Purple Children” arc introduces the children that the Purple Man fathered with various victims, all of whom have their dad’s powers, which they use for destructive ends.

Aware of their horrible lives and of the damage they can inflict, Daredevil fights to save the children while preventing them from hurting others.

14. Daredevil #283-300 (1990)

Written by Dan G. Chichester and penciled by Lee Weeks, the four-part story “Last Rites” serves as a sequel to “Born Again.” Back on his feet, Daredevil enacts his revenge against Kingpin, doing everything to Wilson Fisk that he did to Horn Head.

Daredevil takes apart every part of Kingpin’s life, ruining his associations, sapping away his fortune, and reducing him to the point of blubbering weakness. Working with the standard supporting team of Williamson, Scheele, and Rosen, Chichester and Weeks deliver a moving and satisfying follow-up to one of Daredevil’s best stories, a tale that builds to a shocking climax.

15. Daredevil #8 (1965)

The original Daredevil comics imagined the Man Without Fear as a happier version of Spider-Man, a dashing swashbuckler who had high-flying adventures. So while modern readers may want to knock the supervillain Stilt-Man — who built a super-suit that allowed him to stand several stories tall — he made for a perfect foil for Daredevil at the time.

Stan Lee wrote the dialogue for Daredevil #8, but the real draw is artist Wally Wood, whose fluid figure work sends DD and Stilt-Man hurling across the page. Wood, Lee, and letterer Joe Rosen craft an old-school adventure tale for Daredevil, full of light-hearted fun.

16. Daredevil #1-8 (1998)

After a fantastic 1980s, the 1990s weren’t quite as kind to Daredevil, despite some strong stories here and there. So when Marvel wanted to boost the character again as part of its Marvel Knights line at the end of the decade, they hired a big-name writer: Kevin Smith, director of nerdy indie movies like Clerks and Mallrats.

Working future Marvel Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada on pencils, Jimmy Palmiotti on inks, Dan Kemp coloring, and Liz Agraphiotis lettering, Smith told the eight-part story “Guardian Devil,” in which Horn Head must protect a baby who may or may not be divine. The story has more flash than substance, complete with an out-of-character Spider-Man villain and a shocking death, but it stands as one of the most influential Daredevil stories ever.

17. Daredevil #191 (1983)

After the high stakes of “Last Hand,” Miller followed up with the tense single-issue story, “Roulette,” inked by Terry Austin, colored by Lynn Varley, and lettered by Joe Rosen. The frame story follows Daredevil as he sits beside the bedridden Bullseye, paralyzed since the end of “Last Hand,” and plays Russian Roulette.

As he trades trigger pulls with Bullseye, DD considers the fallout of his heroism, wondering if he shares some responsibility for what his enemies do. “Roulette” doesn’t have the reputation of other Miller Daredevil stories, but it’s a perfect distillation of what the creator does best.

18. Daredevil Season One (2012)

In the 2010s, Marvel sought to attract new readers with their Season One series, which retold the origins of their major characters. Daredevil Season One comes from writer Antony Johnston, penciler Wellington Alves, inker Nelson Pereira, and colorist Bruno Hang.

The team turns in a solid mystery that streamlines all of Daredevil’s eras into a single coherent era. Daredevil begins as a smiling, yellow-clad hero who swings through the city, battling silly supervillains like the Owl while serving his local priest. But when his world becomes more complicated, Matt creates his red suit, signaling his change to the darker hero that he’ll become. For anyone who needs a quick introduction to the Man Without Fear, Daredevil Season One does the trick.

19. Daredevil #1 (1964)

“Here comes Daredevil, the man without fear!” declares the cover of 1964’s Daredevil #1. Sure, the cover also features headshots of Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, which does take the spotlight from ol’ Horn Head, but Daredevil does grab attention with his first yellow costume.

Written by Stan Lee, penciled by Bill Everett, inked by Everett, Steve Ditko, and Sal Brodsky, and lettered by Sam Rosen, Daredevil #1 establishes the foundation of the hero. Here, readers learn about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who fights for justice in the classroom and on the streets of New York City.

20. Daredevil #353 (1996)

While the 90s didn’t see many great Daredevil stories, veteran writer Karl Kesel turned in a solid run with stories like “The Devil’s Work!” from Daredevil #353.

As Matt matches legal wits against brilliant lawyer Rosalind Sharpe, he fights against the villainous Mr. Hyde, who goes on a rampage through New York City. Kesel, penciler Cary Nord, inker Matt Ryan, colorist Christie Scheele, and letterer Jim Novak craft a solid superhero tale. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does tell a cracking story.

21. Daredevil #100 (1974)

Daredevil enjoyed enough of a following to limp along to one hundred issues, thanks in part to the help of Black Widow (more on that in a moment).

For this big anniversary issue, writer Steve Gerber and artist Gene Colan tell a fanciful story that fits the character’s sensibilities during the Silver Age. When he rescues Jann Wenner, the real-life editor of Rolling Stone magazine, Daredevil agrees to an interview that recounts his origin and a few of his adventures. However, the interview ends when DD and Wenner suffer psychedelic attacks from the new villain Angar the Screamer, one of the lamest baddies in the Marvel Universe.

22. Daredevil #81 (1971)

Befitting his swashbuckling persona, Matt Murdock developed a reputation as a lady’s man, having romanced several women over the years. One of his most important relationships involved the Russian spy turned Avenger Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. That relationship began in 1971’s Daredevil #81, written by Gerry Conway, penciled by Gene Colan, inked by Jack Abel, and lettered by Jon Costa.

The duo team up to fight unimpressive baddie the Owl, a solid enough adventure that launches an interesting relationship. In fact, Black Widow becomes a co-star in the comic, helping Daredevil stay on shelves long enough for Miller to come aboard and reinvent the character a decade later.