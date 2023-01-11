Jeff Beck, Legendary Guitarist of Rock Era, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, one of rock music's most innovative and influential guitar legends, died on Tuesday, aged 78.

The English guitarist rose to prominence as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart, and the rock group Beck, Bogert & Appice, which evolved from it.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winner recently completed a tour for his collaborative album with Johnny Depp, “18.”

Twitter user @Rebecca91921211 expressed she felt fortunate to have witnessed them perform together.

I was at the last show of #JeffBeck & #JohnnyDepp in 2022 . Reno NV. I feel so fortunate that I was able to witness the amazing friendship & love of music! RIP ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ my heart mourns your passing! pic.twitter.com/IaXhtxry7N — BecNotTheBot 🍩🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@Rebecca91921211) January 11, 2023

His family confirmed the news of his death on his official Twitter page. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” they shared in a statement.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

Veteran English singer and lead vocalist of the rock band the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, shared his condolences.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Ronnie Wood, member of the Rolling Stones and the Jeff Beck Group, was also shaken by the loss.

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Gene Simmons, Israeli-American musician popularly known by his stage persona, The Demon, urges fans to get the Jeff Beck Group's first two albums. “No one played guitar like Jeff.”

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

@DannyDeraney shared a video of Beck performing with Stevie Wonder.

Jeff Beck was a god to many (myself included) and one of the most iconic guitarists of our lifetime.



Here he is doing is thing when Stevie invited him on stage to play at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/hOXE7XqU9s — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 11, 2023

“The ‘Truth' album changed my life,” said American singer-songwriter Sammy Hagar.

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The “Truth” album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

On his second induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, Beck gave a memorable speech: “I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible.”

“That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules.

“In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly.”

His groundbreaking contribution to rock, inspired by greats like Elvis Presley, revolutionized the culture and inspired movements like blues-rock, heavy metal, and jazz-rock.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.