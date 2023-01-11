Jeff Beck, Legendary Guitarist of Rock Era, Dies at 78

by
Jeff Beck, one of rock music's most innovative and influential guitar legends, died on Tuesday, aged 78.

The English guitarist rose to prominence as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart, and the rock group Beck, Bogert & Appice, which evolved from it.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winner recently completed a tour for his collaborative album with Johnny Depp, “18.”

Twitter user @Rebecca91921211 expressed she felt fortunate to have witnessed them perform together.

His family confirmed the news of his death on his official Twitter page. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” they shared in a statement.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Veteran English singer and lead vocalist of the rock band the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, shared his condolences.

Ronnie Wood, member of the Rolling Stones and the Jeff Beck Group, was also shaken by the loss.

Gene Simmons, Israeli-American musician popularly known by his stage persona, The Demon, urges fans to get the Jeff Beck Group's first two albums. “No one played guitar like Jeff.”

@DannyDeraney shared a video of Beck performing with Stevie Wonder.

“The ‘Truth' album changed my life,” said American singer-songwriter Sammy Hagar.

On his second induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, Beck gave a memorable speech: “I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible.”

“That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules.

“In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly.”

His groundbreaking contribution to rock, inspired by greats like Elvis Presley, revolutionized the culture and inspired movements like blues-rock, heavy metal, and jazz-rock.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


