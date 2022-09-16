Evan Peters To Play Jeffrey Dahmer in Upcoming Netflix Series

Ryan Murphy, the writer behind American Horror Story, is set to deliver a new kind of horror to Netflix.

He's Back

Evan Peters is no stranger to working with Murphy. Peters had an ongoing role in American Horror story as well as the series Pose. It has just been announced that Evans will be taking on the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in the new Netflix series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The first trailer for the show was released on social media on Friday, and Murphy promises there are more trailers on the way.

About the Series

The series will be comprised of 10 episodes. Murphy took to Instagram to provide his own plot description of the show.

“Over the course of 10 powerful episodes, Dahmer shines a spotlight on the as-yet-untold stories of Dahmer's victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his spree for over a decade. Which is why we needed two trailers to properly showcase the complex story.”

The series was created by Murphy as well as Ian Brennan, who worked on American Crime Story and AHS. The series aims to shine a new light on different angles of the man known as the Milwaukee Monster.

About the Character

Between the years 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer's horrific actions caused the death of 17 men and boys.

Dahmer was eventually captured in 1991, after his latest potential victim managed to escape and flag down Milwaukee police. Once the police entered the apartment, they found copious amounts of evidence incriminating Dahmer. Dahmer resisted arrest but was overpowered.

A total of 74 Polaroid pictures detailing the horrific acts were found in his apartment.

Investigators spent more than 60 hours interrogating Dahmer, and Dahmer waived his right to an attorney. He said that he wished to confess all he had “created this horror and it only makes sense I do everything to put an end to it.” He confessed to the deaths of sixteen young men in Wisconsin since 1987 and one other victim in Ohio in 1978.

On July 25, 1991, Dahmer was charged. By August 22, he incurred a further eleven charges from the deaths in Wisconsin. On January 13, 1992, Dahmer plead guilty but insane.

The trial lasted for two weeks, and at the end of it Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison plus ten years. The remaining thirteen counts carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison plus seventy years. Three months after his conviction in Milwaukee, Dahmer was extradited to Ohio to be tried for the death of his first victim, Steven Hicks. The hearing only lasted 45 minutes, and Dahmer plead guilty. On May 1, 1992, Dahmer was given his 16th life in prison sentence.

Dahmer was later beaten to death by fellow inmates. He was alive when he was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

