Jenna Fischer’s Net Worth Is Shocking – Here’s How Much She Made Per Episode on The Office

Jenna Fischer is an American actress most well-known for her portrayal of Pam in The Office. Learn more about Jenna's career, life, and net worth below.

Jenna Fischer Net Worth

Name Jenna Fischer Net Worth $16 Million Salary $150 Thousand Per Episode Source of Income Actress Country American Last Updated 2022

Jenna Fischer is an American actress. Jenna Fischer's net worth is $16 Million. After graduation, Fischer worked as a receptionist in many places. For a time, she worked as a telephonic psychic too.

Fisher began performing “Commedia dell'arte” in 1998 with the Zoo District Theater. She appeared in a sex education video for psychiatrists.

In 2004, Jenna Fischer directed and starred in a mockumentary, LolliLove. Jenna Fischer participated in ‘The Artist's Way,' a creativity seminar based on the book of the same name, written by Julia Cameron. Fischer starred in the 2006 horror film Slither. Fischer appeared as “Katie” in the 2007 Gordon-directed comedy Blades of Glory.

That same year, she played Darlene Madison Cox in the movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Fisher played Maggie, the wife of one of the main characters in the 2011 film Hall Pass.

Jenna Fischer's Salary in The Office

Jenna appeared in 188 episodes as the main cast member of The Office between 2005 and 2013. In the opening season, Jenna earned $20,000 per episode, approximately $500,000 per season. By 2007, NBC had raised her salary to $100,000. By the end of the series, she was earning $150,000 per episode, approximately $4 million per season.

Jenna won an Emmy for Best Comedy Series for The Office and was nominated for four others. Jenna Fisher remained with the cast for the duration of the show, which ran from 2004 to 2013.

Fisher participated in the 2006 Celebrity Poker Showdown game show on the Bravo Network. She starred in the 2007 music video, ‘Through Any Window,' for the music composer Willy Wisely. She was named the official spokesperson for Proactive Skincare Solutions in 2009.

She starred in 2012's The Giant Mechanical Man, directed by her husband Lee Kirk. She played the role of ‘Rhonda McNeil' in the comedy-drama miniseries You, Me and Apocalypse in 2015.

Jenna Fischer Net Worth Growth

Name Jenna Fischer Net Worth 2022 $16 Million Net Worth 2021 $15 Million Net Worth 2020 $14 Million Net Worth 2019 $13 Million Net Worth 2018 $12 Million Net Worth 2017 $11 Million

Jenna Fischer Wiki

Read more about Jenna Fischer's career, net worth, and personal life here…

Real Name Regina Marie Fischer Nick Name Jenna Profession Actress Date of Birth March 07, 1974 Age 48 years old Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – James E. “Jim” Fischer (Engineer)

Mother – Anne (née Miller) (History Teacher) Siblings Emily (Younger Sister) (Teacher) Husband Lee Kirk (2008-Present) Children Son: Weston Lee Kirk

Daughter: Harper Marie Kirk School Pierremont Elementary School College Truman State University Education Qualification Gradaute

How Old Is Jenna Fischer?

Jenna Fischer was born on March 17, 1974. Jenna Fischer is 48 years old.

Jenna Fischer Biography

Jenna Fischer was born on March 17, 1974, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jenna Fischer is a well-known actress who attended Pierremont Elementary School in Manchester, Missouri. She was later educated at Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves, Missouri.

She initially enrolled as a pre-law history major at Truman State University but later completed her bachelor's degree with a specialization in theater and a minor in journalism. At age six, Jenna attended an acting workshop organized by her mother, a teacher at Henry School in St. Louis.

Fischer is best known for her role as Pam Beasley in the NBC sitcom The Office. She and her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey have also hosted a very popular podcast called “Office Ladies” which has won several major awards and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. In addition, she has appeared in several movies and television shows such as The 15:17 to Paris, Brad's Status, The Mysteries of Laura, It's Okay, The Giant Mechanical Man, The Promotion, and Lucky 13.

Who Is Jenna Fischer's Husband?

Jenna Fischer began dating James Gunn in 1999. James Gunn is an American filmmaker, musician, director, actor, producer, and writer. He has received numerous awards for his work, including the Chainsaw Award for Slither (2006) and the Critics' Choice Award (2015) for the Guardians of the Galaxy. They married in 2000 and divorced amicably in 2008.

Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk started dating in 2008. Lee Kirk is a writer, director, and actor. He is best known for Ordinary World, Pants on Fire (2008), The Giant Mechanical Man (2012), and The Man Who Invented the Moon (2003). In 2009, Fischer married screenwriter Lee Kirk. They have two children, a son named Weston Lee Kirk (b. September 24, 2011) and a daughter named Harper Marie Kirk (b. May 25, 2014).

What Is The Height Of Jenna Fischer?

Name Jenna Fischer Height in feet 5 ft 6 in or 167.5 cm Weight in Kilograms 56 kg or 123.5 lbs Body Type Slim Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Colour Green Hair Colour Dark Brown

Facts

She has appeared in Willie Wisely’s Through Any Window music video. Jenna auditioned for the role of Sydney in Alias (2001), which Jennifer Garner got. She considers Kate Hudson, Olivia Munn, and Olivia Wilde her fashion inspiration. Jenna is the official spokesperson for Proactiv Skincare Solutions. Jenna worked as a receptionist before starting her career as an actress, and she could type at a speed of 85 words per minute.

Favorite Things

Hobbies: Not Known Favorite Food: Chinese Food Favorite Color: Black

Jenna Fischer Movies And Tv Series

Movies

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) Brad's Status (2017) Kiss Me (2014) Are You Here (2013) The Giant Mechanical Man (2012) Hall Pass (2011) A Little Help (2010) Solitary Man (2009) The Promotion (2008) Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) The Brothers Solomon (2007) Blades of Glory (2007) Slither (2006) The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Tv Series

Splitting Up Together (TV Series) (2018-2019) The Guest Book (TV Series) (2017) Drunk History (TV Series) (2016) The Grinder (TV Series) (2016) The Mysteries of Laura (TV Series) (2016) You, Me and the Apocalypse (TV Mini Series) (2015) Newsreaders (TV Series) (2015) Ten X Ten (TV Mini Series) (2014) The Office (TV Series) (2005-2013) Dan Vs. (TV Series) (2012) Six Feet Under (TV Series) (2005) That '70s Show (TV Series) (2005) Cold Case (TV Series) (2004) Strong Medicine (TV Series) (2003)

