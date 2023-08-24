Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Over’ Cancel Culture

Jennifer Aniston is back in the headlines but for nothing noteworthy. The Friends actress is over a lot of trends in Hollywood, including cancel culture.

Everyone Isn't ‘Weinstein'

In an interview with the Wallstreet Journal, the Friends actress quips: “I probably just got canceled by saying that,” Aniston added: “I just don’t understand what it means. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston told the Journal while she was not harassed by the disgraced Hollywood producer and sexual predator, dealing with him was never a pleasant experience.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never,” she explains. “You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember he came to visit me on set to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Production Is a Male-Dominated Environment

Also in the profile, Aniston touched on her role as a producer at Plan B Entertainment, which she co-founded in 2001 with then-husband Brad Pitt, Brad Grey, and Kristin Hahn. She said: “Talk about a male-female situation. “It was a male-dominated sort of environment, and it was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you two cute?’”

She left Plan B in 2005 after her divorce from Pitt, later founding her own company, Echo Films.

Aniston is soon to star in Season 3 of Apple's Emmy-winning, The Morning Show, in which she is also an executive producer. The streaming series follows the fortunes of a morning news program after its male co-anchor is booted from the show due to allegations of sexual misconduct and interrogates various aspects of the #MeToo movement.

The Internet Reacts to Jenifer Anniston's Cancel Culture Comments

Members of a popular entertainment forum weighed in on Aniston's cancel culture comments, and they weren't impressed.

One commentator turned to comedian Bill Burr's recent SNL monologue, saying that Aniston is the epitome of this kind of person, saying: “I've got to tell you, the way white women somehow hijacked the woke movement, generals around the world should be analyzing this. The woke movement was supposed to be about people of color not getting opportunities, finally making that happen. It was about that for about eight seconds. Then somehow, white women swung their Gucci-booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

While another chimed in: “She profits off Me Too by starring in a show about it but doesn't believe in it. Beautiful. Chefs kiss.”

Tone Deaf

Another forumite has never understood Aniston's popularity. Saying, “She's always had a vibe about her. As others have said, she's privileged, tone deaf. It's ironic that she said Pitt was missing a sensitivity chip.”

While another called Aniston's comments “depressing,” saying: “The absolute tone-deafness of this statement with her working on The Morning Show. Every time I hear a famous or wealthy woman say how we can’t just discount all men because of a few allegations here and there, I’m reminded that there is no solidarity between these women and me. They view themselves as wealthy and famous way before they view themselves as women, and they’ll gladly throw other women under the bus to get a seat at the boy's table.”