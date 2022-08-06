Jennifer Love Hewitt's breakout role in I Know What You Did Last Summer is nearing its 25th anniversary. See how her net worth and career has grown over the years.

25 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer', JLove's Net Worth Has Never Been Higher

Jennifer Love Hewitt's breakout role in I Know What You Did Last Summer is nearing its 25th anniversary. Her net worth and her career has grown by leaps and bounds since 1997.

Here's how her net worth has skyrocketed alongside her career.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth

Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth $22 Million Salary $150 Thousand Per Episode Source of Income Actress Country American Last Upated 2022

Jennifer Love Hewitt is an American actress, singer-songwriter, and producer. Jennifer starred in the teenage TV series Party of Five, which was canceled after six seasons. She also appeared in 12 episodes of The Byrds of Paradise in 1994 and four episodes of the McKenna series.

She released her self-titled album ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt' in 1996. She then made her film acting debut in the American drama-horror I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. Jennifer starred in the high school film Can't Hardly Wait. At the same time, she repeated her role as Sarah Reeves Merrin in the show Time of Your Life. In addition to acting, she also co-produced the film.

Jennifer starred in the romantic comedy Heartbreakers and had a voice-over role in the 2002 animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame II. She starred in the 2010 television film The Client List. In the same year, Jennifer authored the book The Day I Shot Cupid.

She has won numerous awards, including the Young Artist Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. As a singer, she has released studio albums such as Love Songs, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Let's Go Bang.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth Growth

Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth 2022 $22 Million Net Worth 2021 $19 Million Net Worth 2020 $17 Million Net Worth 2019 $16 Million Net Worth 2018 $15 Million Net Worth 2017 $14 Million

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wiki

Real Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Nick Name JLove, Love, Jen Profession Actress, Producer, Author, Television Director, Singer-Songwriter Date of Birth February 21, 1979 Age 43 years old Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Waco, Texas, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – Herbert Daniel Hewitt

Mother – Patricia Mae Siblings Todd Daniel Hewitt (Older Brother) Husband Brian Hallisay (2012-Present) Children Autumn James Hallisay, Atticus James Hallisay, Aidan James Hallisay School Laurel Springs High School Education Qualification Graduate

How Old Is Jennifer Love Hewitt?

Jennifer Love Hewitt was born on February 21, 1979. Jennifer Love Hewitt is 43 years old.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Biography

Jennifer Love Hewitt is an American actress, singer, and producer. Jennifer Love Hewitt was born on February 21, 1979, in Waco, Texas, United States. Jennifer completed her schooling in 1997 at Laurel Springs High School in Ojai, California, USA.

Jennifer started in the entertainment industry as a child after appearing in TV commercials. She has been fascinated by music since childhood, and at the age of three, she sang “The Greatest Love of All” at a local livestock show. At age four, Jennifer entertained the audience in a restaurant dance hall with a version of “Help Me Make It Through The Night.”

She has also appeared in a variety of other films and TV shows such as Trojan War, House Arrest, American Dreams, The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, Confessions of a Sociopathic Social Climber, Garfield: The Movie, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, The Suburbans, Jewtopia, Boy Meets World, Shortcut to Happiness, The Weekenders, and Family Guy.

Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband?

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay started dating in March 2012. Brian Hallisay is an American actor. They married later in November 2013.

Jennifer gave birth to the couple’s first child – a daughter named Autumn James Hallisay (b. November 26, 2013) and later to a son Atticus James (b. June 24, 2015). They welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James in September 2021.

What Is The Height Of Jennifer Love Hewitt?

Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Height 5 ft 2 in Weight 128 pounds Body Measurements 38-26-38 in or 96.5-66-96.5 cm Shoe Size 6.5 (US) or 37 (EU) Dress Size 8 (US) or 40 (EU) or 12 (UK) Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown

Fun Facts about JLove

At the age of 10, Jennifer won the title of “Texas Our Little Miss Talent Winner.” She has graced the covers of magazines such as Health, Seventeen, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, FHM, Maxim, CosmoGirl, and Shape. Jennifer was considered first for the title role in the movie Lolita (1997). At the age of 10, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in singing and acting. Hewitt grew up in Nolanville in Central Texas. She was ranked 6th on Maxim Magazine's “Hot 100 Women” list in 2013.

Favorite Things

Favorite Food – Pizza, Cheeseburger Favorite Songs – Can I Go Now (Jennifer Love Hewitt) (2002), Barenaked (Jennifer Love Hewitt) (2002) Favorite Places – Texas in USA, Victoria in Australia Favorite Color – Orange

Jennifer Love Hewitt Movies

2022 Betty White: A Celebration as Self 2021 Pups Alone as Gidget (voice) 2020 The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (archive footage) 2018 Betty White: First Lady of Television as Self 2012 Jewtopia as Alison Marks 2011 The Lost Valentine as Susan Allison 2010 Jamie Kennedy: Uncomfortable as Herself 2008 Tropic Thunder Tas Jennifer Love Hewitt 2006 Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties as Liz 2005 The Truth About Love as Alice Holbrook 2001 Heartbreakers as Page Conners 2000 The Audrey Hepburn Story as Audrey Hepburn 1999 The Suburbans as Cate 1998 I Still Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James 1993 Little Miss Millions as Heather Lofton 1992 Munchie as Andrea Kurtz (as Love Hewitt)

Jennifer Love Hewitt TV Series

2020 The Drew Barrymore Show (1 episode) as Self 2018 9-1-1 (68 episodes) as Maddie Buckley 2012 The Client List (25 episodes) as Riley Parks 2011 Vietnam in HD (6 episodes) as Anne Purcell 2010 Hot in Cleveland (3 episodes) as Emmy Chase 2009 RuPaul's Drag Race (1 episode) as Self-Guest Judge 1992 The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (9 episodes) as Self 1988 This Morning (1 episode) as Self 1984 Kids Incorporated (35 episodes) as Robin 1975 Saturday Night Live (1 episode) as Self-Host 1959 The Grammy Awards (1 episode) 1993 Boy Meets World (1 episode)

