24 Financial Moves That Could Jeopardize a Successful Retirement

People want to retire with a fantastic nest egg, but can't take the necessary steps to make this happen. Thankfully, many can turn their luck around today as we dive into two dozen financial moves that could jeopardize your retirement. If you care about your financial future, avoid making these mistakes.

1. No Emergency Fund

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The thing about emergencies is you never know when they will happen. Not properly preparing yourself with a well-stocked emergency fund can throw your retirement into a tailspin. An emergency fund can mean the difference between retiring comfortably and working well into the latter stages of your life.

2. Too Much Credit Card Debt

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

I'm shocked at how much credit card debt the typical American carries. The average person has thousands of dollars in credit card debt, which is a worrying statistic. Debt is the enemy of long-term savings, and any money you owe that isn't paid off entirely each month is money you could be contributing to a retirement account.

3. Zero Financial Goals

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

If you aren't working towards eventual financial freedom and retirement with specific goals, what are you accomplishing? Setting goals and working towards them is essential for success in any walk of life, and ignoring this core rule is one of the quickest ways to throw away a comfortable retirement. Whether you're thinking short or long-term, always have a financial plan in mind!

4. Emotional Spending

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Emotional spending can throw your retirement plans into disarray, so it's best to avoid this kind of careless behavior whenever possible. Emotional spending encourages impulse buying and needless purchases. Money spent this way could be cash that should go into a retirement or savings account. Every purchase you make on a whim is money you should save for your future!

5. No Insurance

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Far too many men and women don't include insurance costs when setting up responsible budgets. Insurance is part of our everyday expenses in 2024, and home, auto, mortgage, and life policies should never be ignored. Getting caught without insurance is one of the easiest ways to drain your retirement accounts, especially if you don't have an emergency fund.

6. Overpaying for a House

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

We all want a dream house, and many of us will go into debt to obtain it. The allure of a home that is so beautiful can be hard to resist. However, this strategy has a significant downside. It's 10 times harder to properly prepare for retirement. Suppose your mortgage payment is half of your income level. In that case, you've put yourself behind the 8-ball regarding responsibility when planning retirement.

7. Retiring Early

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

According to recent studies, more than half of Americans retire earlier than planned. While most people want to put their working days in the rearview mirror as soon as possible, you're leaving money on the table by retiring before age 65. In fact, if you're physically able to, put off retiring as long as possible because, through the magic of compound interest, your retirement accounts will only grow the longer they remain untouched.

8. Ignoring Your Credit Score

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Your credit score is one of the most crucial parts of your financial future, especially where retirement is concerned. Ignoring your credit score shows a lack of care about your financial situation, which can result in unpaid bills, predatory loans, and not having well-funded savings and emergency funds. A low credit score reflects poorly on a person, and when retirement comes, you'll need all the help you can get.

9. Cashing Out Pensions

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

For many people, pensions are a lifeline of additional income that can help their retirement. However, many people cash out their company pensions early to take advantage of the available cash. This is a terrible financial move that can jeopardize anybody's retirement. Hold off on cashing out pensions for as long as possible. They offer another revenue stream during retirement when properly utilized.

10. Underestimating Medical Bills

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

We've all experienced sticker shock when looking at an unexpected medical bill. Nonetheless, countless men and women don't take the necessary steps to protect themselves in this situation. Being caught unprepared when facing a medical bill can turn your financial picture upside down. I've said this many times, but it's worth repeating: Contribute to your emergency fund.

11. Spending Savings

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

A healthy savings account should have money constantly going in and no money ever going out until you reach retirement. While this is easier said than done for many people, dipping your hand into the piggy bank and using your savings account for everyday purchases is a terrible idea. Stop spending your savings.

12. Too Much Debt

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Many of these financial moves are no-brainer mistakes, but that doesn't stop too many people from regularly making them. It would be best if you always prioritized retirement regardless of your age. Accruing too much debt makes it borderline impossible to contribute decent amounts of cash into retirement and savings accounts because any money coming in is going to bills that have yet to be paid.

13. Zero Retirement Plans

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Retirement is something all people should enjoy later in their lives, but if you don't have any retirement plans whatsoever, what makes you think it will happen? Retirement isn't guaranteed, and it's a privilege, not a right. Like so many other things in life, approach retirement sensibly with a plan of attack. Know how much money you must contribute monthly to ensure you live the good life when the day comes!

14. Relying on Social Security

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you frequent, Social Security is a hot topic of conversation. Millions of people believe current generations won't be able to take advantage of Social Security as it exists today, which could cause problems for many men and women. Don't assume social security payments are guaranteed during your retirement; for all you know, it could cease to exist in a few years. Have a backup plan.

15. Not Planning for Health Costs

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

There's a significant difference between getting blindsided by health costs and planning for health costs. While emergencies happen, many health costs can be spotted a mile away. Pay attention to warning signs and ensure your emergency fund is adequately funded. It makes humongous health costs more palatable.

16. Not Diversifying

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Savvy investing is part of many people's retirement plans, but pay attention to the golden rule of investing: Diversify. Avoid “putting all your eggs in one basket” by investing in single stocks. Through the magic of mutual funds and ETFs, your portfolio will be diverse enough to combat any market fluctuations, putting you in an excellent position for retirement.

17. Neglecting Tax Planning

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While some people enjoy a much-deserved refund come tax season, most men and women must reach into their wallets and pay significant tax bills instead. Although this is a yearly occurrence for countless people, it still manages to take them by surprise. Fortunately, there's an easy way to combat this: Stop neglecting proper tax planning, and you'll avoid being blindsided by thousands of dollars in taxes owed annually.

18. Choosing the Wrong Retirement Plan

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Although any contribution to a retirement plan is better than doing nothing, it's still wise to choose the correct one. For most people, it comes down to deciding between a standard IRA or a Roth IRA. In this case, a person must determine if it's more beneficial for them to be taxed on their earnings sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, many people throw their money into an account that isn't as efficient as others.

19. Not Saving Money Early

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

You should always look for opportunities to save money early in life, especially in your 20s. While most men and women (understandably so) treat their 20s as the perfect time to make financial mistakes they can recover from later in life, the savviest people save early and never stop, thereby securing their retirement at an early age.

20. Ignoring Inflation

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Inflation isn't just a term the media uses to scare consumers. It has a tangible effect on everything we spend our hard-earned money on. People who don't take inflation into consideration are left wondering why they have less money to contribute to savings and retirement accounts. You should slowly increase your retirement contributions as inflation increases.

21. Bad Investments

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Poor investing decisions can jeopardize your entire financial situation, especially retirement. Here's a rule of thumb: Don't take advice from social media “gurus” as gospel. Don't put all your money into one individual stock. Never invest in a friend or family member's restaurant or bar. Keep your risk levels low. Be smart with your money, and in the future, you'll be rewarded with a long, comfortable retirement.

22. Not Educating Yourself

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Being financially responsible is a never-ending duty. Educate yourself in preparation for the best retirement any person has ever had. Never stop asking questions and always look for good opportunities to increase your nest egg without risking it all. If you don't constantly educate yourself on all potential financial decisions, you have only yourself to blame if things don't work out as you want them to.

23. Not Living Within Your Means

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

I consider living within your means to be arguably the most essential financial strategy that exists today. By not spending more than you make, you set yourself up for success in every aspect of your economic life. If you buy cars, homes, and other items you can't afford in the first place, you'll start a cycle of paying off debt that is increasingly challenging to get out of.

24. Getting a Bad Car Loan

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Sadly, finding yourself trapped in a bad car loan is one of the most common financial pitfalls that affect retirement. Keep an eye on your out-the-door purchase price at all times when negotiating for a vehicle. Many dealers focus on low monthly payments to trick buyers into thinking they're getting a deal. Little do shoppers know (until it's too late) that the reason the monthly payments are so low is because the loan is stretched out over several years.