Jeremy Renner In Critical Condition, Fans Are Sending Love and Prayers

Jeremy Renner may be facing a long road to recovery, but it seems like there are plenty of fans supporting him as 2023 begins.

Per a January 1st report by Variety, actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries during a snowplow accident in snow-covered Reno, Nevada. Renner's rep announced that he is currently in critical-but-stable condition while confirming that “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” No further details were given.

There's been an outpouring of support for Renner in the past 24 hours, as fans having taken to social media to give their well wishes to one of the most well-loved actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MikesRambles took the opportunity to reference Renner's Hawkeye MCU character when he offered his support for a speedy recovery:

Not saying the Avengers cast should Assemble around Jeremy Renner's bed or anything but.. Avengers pic.twitter.com/AeeYuu1DMZ — Mike Clarke (@MikesRambles) January 2, 2023

User MelonieMac proved in a social media landscape that often breeds sarcasm, sometimes authenticity and kindness is the best way to show support.

Praying for Jeremy Renner. I don't really have anything creative to add, I just pray he will be ok — Melonie Mac ✝️🎮💛 (@MelonieMac) January 2, 2023

A heartfelt token of appreciation from a fan is sometimes all that is needed to support a celebrity in their time of need, as user CoyJandreau showed:

So much love for Jeremy Renner.



I’ve always admired his talent & tenacity.



He popped up everywhere for YEARS before breaking through. Anyone that hustles so hard they change out of work clothes in a Starbucks bathroom to go to the Oscars is forever a badass. — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) January 2, 2023

It seemed that Jeremy Renner developed quite the reputation throughout his career, but his hustle could never be overlooked:

Despite his sometimes prickly reputation, I've always rooted for Jeremy Renner because he's a lower middle class kid from Modesto who worked in little parts for a decade while flipping homes for a living before finally breaking through with The Hurt Locker. I hope he's okay. — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) January 2, 2023

Twitter user willowhalliwell simply said what a lot of people are thinking:

if 2023 takes away Jeremy Renner, I am going to scream — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) January 2, 2023

User aruth1994 is still reeling from the 2020 death of Marvel actor Chadwick Boseman, and hopes Renner makes a full recovery:

Jeremy Renner better pull through, I don't have the strength to lose another Avenger because the actor suddenly passed away. I still haven't recovered from the loss of Chadwick/T'Challa. — abbie (@aruth1994) January 2, 2023

This particular user has a hometown connection to Jenner and offered up her thoughts and prayers:

Jeremy Renner is a local. He used to babysit a friend’s grandkids and brought them to the SWAT premier. I have a photo of him drawing his swat tattoo on one that night. Corny story but Jeremy is a legit adorable corny guy and I am praying he makes it. — Rebecca (@MrsMZ2u) January 2, 2023

User bambooney took a different approach and lamented the fact that if the ill-fated Jeremy Renner app was still around, it would be an invaluable tool for updates regarding the actor's condition:

I wish there was an app where Jeremy Renner could update me on his condition regularly https://t.co/nwfVzItvhB — jung yo biden (@bambooney) January 2, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.