Jeremy Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season Three

Paramount+ has renewed the Jeremy Renner series Mayor of Kingstown for a third season. The crime thriller created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon stars Renner as Mike McLusky, the unlikely mayor of a fictional corrupt company town.

Deadline reports that Mayor of Kingstown is one of Paramount+‘s most-watched original dramas. The final episode of season two, titled “Little Green Ant,” aired on March 19.

On January 1, Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” as the result of a snowplowing accident near his home in Reno, Nevada. In an April interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner said, “If I was there, on my own, that'd [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Renner broke over 30 bones, endured a collapsed lung, and wrote a goodbye letter to his loved ones while in critical condition in the hospital. He tells Sawyer that he “chose to survive” and says, “I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

During a roundtable discussion with journalists before the Mayor of Kingstown premiere, Renner said getting into character as Mike involved finding “some sort of grounded stand on the world that was pretty foreign to me… Once I got a grasp of that, then it was all the more emotional sort of context of the character that was very complex. With his fortitude and strength and his fearlessness and his actionability, all those types of things were, you know, all assets and characteristics that I like to play.”

Renner describes playing a character who finds himself in a position of power but doesn't want it:

“There’s the bleakness of the thing, and you don’t know what else to do. This is all you know, in your life, right? When you grew up in a town of prisons where everything in the town is about incarceration… you know, it’s like what else do you do? Where else do you go? Yeah, go to Florida. All your life is known and built around this sort of environment. And these people are products of that environment. So there’s a sadness and acceptance of this sort of thing.”

The first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown stream on Paramount+.