Jerry Seinfeld Teases ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion, Jason Alexander Says ‘No One Called Me’

Jerry Seinfeld teased a possible Seinfeld reunion during a stand-up set in Boston over the weekend. The finale of the iconic NBC sitcom aired on May 14, 1998.

The 69-year-old comedian dropped the surprising news to a Boston theater audience. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” Seinfeld said. “It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David, series creator] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Seinfeld ran for nine seasons between 1989 and 1998 on NBC. In the two-part series finale, Jerry (Seinfeld) and his pals George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are en route to Paris when they get stranded in Massachusetts, where they land behind bars under the Good Samaritan Law after they witness a crime but fail to help the victim. More than 76 million viewers tuned in to the show's conclusion, making the episode one of the most-watched broadcasts in history, but it was met with mixed reviews and even Seinfeld has conceded that he regrets how the sitcom ended.”

Jason Alexander Is Just as Surprised About the Supposed Seinfeld Reunion as the General Public

The Internet started buzzing after Seinfeld's surprise announcement, but he might want to communicate his plans to his costars, including Jason Alexander. Extra caught up with Alexander at a celebrity poker tournament hosted by Bryan Cranston and asked the former about Seinfeld's reunion tease. Said Alexander:

“There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.’ Good for you. I don’t know anything about it… No one called me. Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ’cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Alexander said he supports his fellow actors who could not work for 118 days due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. “We feel great,” said Alexander. “The strike is done… A lot of our friends… you never get to see and never think about that work every day on film sets and TV sets… We are such a big industry… hundreds of thousands of people who have been really struggling. I’m hoping we can finally go, ‘Come on back, we will get you back to work.’”