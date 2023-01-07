Jessie J Announces Pregnancy After Heartbreaking Loss, People Are Loving It

The end of 2021 was bleak for English singer Jessie J. The pop vocalist shared her heartbreaking loss through a miscarriage with fans, opening up a discussion that plenty of women could relate to. A year later, however, she's sharing joyful news with fans.

The 34 year-old singer posted that she is expecting a baby, sharing new pictures of her growing baby bump with her excited followers.

@PopCrave tweeted out a post of the announcement, much to the delight of its fanbase.

@JessieJUpdate ‘couldn't be happier for her.'

@OfficialPLT thinks Jessie J is ‘glowing.'

@ellie_thelegend expects that Jessie J will be ‘a great mom.'

User @f4g4tawan thinks Jessie J ‘has always been mother.'

@iamsymm loves Jessie J and her song “Four Letter Word.” The song, clearly about Jessie J's desire to be a mother, is poignantly sweet, especially after her struggles to conceive.

@laurennmckennna is ‘SOBBING' and ‘so happy for her.'

@JJstan13 posted a heavy reminder of where Jessie J was early in 2022 after the loss of her first baby.

User @soryuuhargrove ‘felt seen' when they learned that Jessie J suffered from the same heart condition as them.

The loss of a pregnancy, no matter the stage or reason, can be devastating. It takes time to heal both physically and emotionally. Jessie J was exactly right when she posted a video to her Instagram page, “I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy. Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you.”

Anyone who's ever been through a miscarriage likely knows exactly how Jessie J felt, and to be on the other side with a new baby on the way can be some of the best ‘medicine' in the whole world.

