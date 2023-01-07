Jessie J Announces Pregnancy After Heartbreaking Loss, People Are Loving It

Trigger Warning: This post deals with pregnancy loss.

The end of 2021 was bleak for English singer Jessie J. The pop vocalist shared her heartbreaking loss through a miscarriage with fans, opening up a discussion that plenty of women could relate to. A year later, however, she's sharing joyful news with fans.

The 34 year-old singer posted that she is expecting a baby, sharing new pictures of her growing baby bump with her excited followers.

@PopCrave tweeted out a post of the announcement, much to the delight of its fanbase.

Jessie J announces she's pregnant over a year after experiencing a heartbreaking pregnancy loss. 🍼

@JessieJUpdate ‘couldn't be happier for her.'

2015: Jessie J is told she can’t have children.



2016 – 2021: She changes her entire diet and slows the pace of her life.



2021: suffers miscarriage 💔



2023: announces pregnancy 👶



I genuinely couldn’t be happier for her 🥰 pic.twitter.com/m6XNZUVFd0 — Jessie J News (@JessieJUpdate_) January 7, 2023

@OfficialPLT thinks Jessie J is ‘glowing.'

OMG 👶🍼 The best news!! 🥹 Jessie J is pregnant and absolutely glowing ✨💜

@ellie_thelegend expects that Jessie J will be ‘a great mom.'

‼️NEWS‼️

First of all huge congratulations to @JessieJ for sharing this amazing news today. You're gonna be an awesome mom!

– also @EllieGoulding commented under her IG post:

‼️NEWS‼️

First of all huge congratulations to @JessieJ for sharing this amazing news today. You're gonna be an awesome mom!

– also @EllieGoulding commented under her IG post:

"You look completely radiant and full of joy. Many congratulations my love ❤❤❤"

User @f4g4tawan thinks Jessie J ‘has always been mother.'

jessie j has always been mother

@iamsymm loves Jessie J and her song “Four Letter Word.” The song, clearly about Jessie J's desire to be a mother, is poignantly sweet, especially after her struggles to conceive.

I'm so happy for @JessieJ. As a fan I would cry listening to her song "Four Letter Word" that she wrote about her desire to be a mother after doctors told she couldn't. She refused to get a hysterectomy, kept her faith & now she's pregnant! Congratulations😭❤️

@laurennmckennna is ‘SOBBING' and ‘so happy for her.'

SOBBING 😭😭😭! From being told that she can't have any children till now 🥹😭! I am so happy for her 🫶🏼❤️ @JessieJ

@JJstan13 posted a heavy reminder of where Jessie J was early in 2022 after the loss of her first baby.

Jessie expressed her misery after having a miscarriage last year. This strong woman wanted to be a mother since the longest time but was told it couldn't be possible. Through all pains and struggles, she never gave up, and here she is, finally a Mamaa. I'm So proud today

User @soryuuhargrove ‘felt seen' when they learned that Jessie J suffered from the same heart condition as them.

Jessie J is extremely important to me because we both have the same heart condition actually, and it made me feel seen when she talked about it 🫶🏼 I'm so very excited for her and wish her the absolute best.

The loss of a pregnancy, no matter the stage or reason, can be devastating. It takes time to heal both physically and emotionally. Jessie J was exactly right when she posted a video to her Instagram page, “I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy. Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you.”

Anyone who's ever been through a miscarriage likely knows exactly how Jessie J felt, and to be on the other side with a new baby on the way can be some of the best ‘medicine' in the whole world.

