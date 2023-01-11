The ‘Rules’ Apply to Everyone, Except Mrs. Biden, People Are Angry

While Republicans have been the center of social media criticism over the last ten days, the First Lady is feeling a bit of heat alongside her husband, President Joe Biden. After considering a ban on gas stoves – to combat harmful air pollutants – a photo of FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) using a gas stove made its way around Twitter.

Posting a photo to her own Twitter account, @DrBiden became the brunt of social media scorn as a Federal Agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.

The issue with this photo is that it's from 2020. Of course that didn't stop Twitter from ripping into the Biden Administration for its supposed hypocrisy.

User @bigplaincircle commented a ‘slogan' that's been revolving along with the picture of FLOTUS, “Rules for thee, but not for me.”

Jill Biden cooking on her gas stove but not for you peasants that pay taxes to fund their livelihoods- congress, senate, Biden administration all thieves – rules for thee but not for me pic.twitter.com/LH6uzR45SA — swaddlethatbaby (@bigplaincircle) January 11, 2023

@Samsquanch69420 thinks Jill Biden should apologize.

JIll Biden should have to release an apology video for cooking on a gas stove at some point in the past — wealth-loss harvesting (@Samsquanch69420) January 11, 2023

@mamawolf4ever thinks the least President Biden can do is inform his wife that her gas stove has to go.

@JoeBiden you should probably let @FLOTUS know that you are banning her gas stove… — Nicole (@mamawolf4ever) January 11, 2023

User @true_sea doesn't have a problem with the Biden Administration's approach to gas stoves.

Do you know what Ted Cruz's beef is here? It's because Jill Biden is cooking on a gas stove. Biden wants to make gas stoves safer for consumers. No he does not want to take your stove away, or prevent you from using it.



Yes, really, that is why Ted Cruz is upset at @FLOTUS — True Blue Sea 🌊🌊 🗳️ 🌊🌊 (@true_sea) January 10, 2023

@cyaneyed7 posted a gif that fits this scenario perfectly.

Ted Cruz watching Jill Biden use a gas stove like https://t.co/b2EXJ6zV1e pic.twitter.com/2NmeuRWRCS — The Prophet of Truth (@cyaneyed7) January 10, 2023

Twitter user @Timtravels007 sees a double standard in the mix.

Well now @JoeBiden, you want to get rid of gas stoves, and here's Jill Biden cooking on a gas stove.



The double standards are insane. https://t.co/STgZVUGkCn — Timothy P (@Timtravels007) January 11, 2023

@JolineMaza thinks Dr. Biden might be a time traveler.

Probably because of the photo of Jill Biden cooking on a gas stove 2 years ago. Which somehow implies that she (a) sets rules about what stoves are allowed, (b) brazenly breaks those rules, and (c) is a time-traveler — ⚡️ Joline Sedai ⚡️ (@JolineMaza) January 10, 2023

@MelissaTX73 thinks President Biden is having some cognitive decline issues.

I saw a picture of Jill Biden cooking spinach on a gas stove today. Maybe they can use that to explain the cognitive decline of Joe Biden. https://t.co/utVZjP7cpd — MeliTexas🗣️ (@MelissaTX73) January 11, 2023

User @KennethRWebster is waiting for an FBI raid to confiscate FLOTUS's gas stove.

While the photo of First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden using her gas stove is more than two years old, everyone knows the internet is forever. Most people also know that adding fuel to the fire is the way of modern American politics. This ‘scandalous' photo will now go down in history alongside President Biden's current issue over some classified documents found in his old VP office.

Since the internet never dies, people will rehash these situations every time the current administration does something they don't like or think is fair. It's an age-old system that seems to like repeating itself with consistent regularity.

