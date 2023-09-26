Jimmy Carter Makes Surprise Public Appearance Months After Entering Hospice

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made a surprise appearance in their Georgia hometown on Saturday.

The Carter's outing to the Plain Peanut Festival is the first time the couple has been seen out in several months and the first time they have attended the festival in two years.

Carter Attends Peanut Festival

The Carter Center posted a brief video on Twitter of the Carters riding through the festival, stating:

“Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99,” the Carter Center wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. (Peanut butter is a favorite of Jimmy Carter's.)

The 98-year-old former president has largely retired from public life due to deteriorating health and has received hospice care since February.

Carter, who held office from 1977 to 1981, has had several severe health problems in recent years, undergoing hip surgery in 2019 after suffering a series of falls and battled a brain tumor in 2015, which went into remission with the help of an experimental new cancer drug.

His wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Continue To Live Their Best Lives

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, a human rights organization founded by the former president, told ABC News in February, “The Carters are living the life they want to live at this time in their 90s. They're together and continuing to teach us these life lessons of how to age gracefully.”

At 98, he is both the oldest living and longest-lived U.S. president. He will turn 99 on October 1. The Carters are also the longest-married presidential couple, having wed in 1946.

Jason Carter, the Nobel prize winner's grandson, recently said on GMA3 that it was a true blessing for all of us to have had so much time with them.”

“We didn't know, and we didn't believe at the time, that we were going to get to this 99th birthday. They are coming to the end, of course, at this time in their lives. But they are at peace, they are together, they're at home, they're in love. And you don't get much more than that, and they don't expect more,” Jason added.