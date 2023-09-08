Jimmy Fallon Apologizes After Report of Toxic ‘Tonight Show’ Workplace

Jimmy Fallon apologized to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon staffers following a Rolling Stone report about his behavior on set.

Variety reports that Fallon addressed the article during a Zoom meeting with Tonight Show employees. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” said Fallon. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad, I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

Several Staffers Say the Rolling Stone Article “Misrepresents” the Atmosphere at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Former Tonight Show employees spoke to Rolling Stone about the toxic work environment on the late-night show. Staffers describe Fallon lashing out at them under pressure and say their mental health worsened while working there. Variety reports that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went through nine showrunners since 2014.

A few current Tonight Show staffers refuted the claims made in Rolling Stone to Entertainment Tonight. “I've had an incredible time working at the show – this is a team that works together and is unendingly creative in making comedy that makes people smile,” said a current Tonight Show assistant. “Jimmy has a great heart and a genuine goal of bringing joy to everyone.”

A second Tonight Show assistant told Entertainment Tonight how much Fallon teaming up with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver for the Strike Force Five podcast means to everyone. “I am so grateful for Jimmy and the show's support over the strike,” the assistant said. “That should tell you about the kind of guy he is — even the late-night host competitors get along.”

Yet another current Tonight Show staffer said that Rolling Stone‘s assessment of the current work environment on the late-night show “was not, has not been, and is not my current experience.” The employee added, “Disappointing that the writer didn't reach out to me. I would have said that's not true, and you're looking for fake news.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon remains on indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing SAF-AFTRA and WGA strikes. At least 12 episodes of the podcast Strike Force Five are planned, with all proceeds going to the staff — who can't work due to the Hollywood strikes — of each host's show.