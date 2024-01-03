Jimmy Kimmel Threatens Legal Action Against Aaron Rodgers for Implying Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel isn't laughing at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' implication that he associated with the late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein. The latter died in prison in 2019.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the beef started after Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed with the hosts the impending release of high-profile names who traveled on Epstein's plane, flew to Epstein's island, or were involved with Epstein's criminal operation. “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn't come out,” said Rodgers, without offering any proof to back up his allegations.

The clip of Rodgers making the remark on The Pat McAfee Show went viral and did not go unnoticed by Jimmy Kimmel. McAfee made the following statement: “We obviously don’t like to be associated with anything negative ever. We’d like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one, but it’s because we talk s— and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very p—-d off about, especially when they’re that-serious allegations.”

Jimmy Kimmel Denies Ever Meeting Jeffrey Epstein

It didn't take long for the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to respond to Rodgers' allegation on X and threaten legal action. Kimmel tweeted:

“Dear A—–e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12”

Entertainment Weekly reports, “In 2015, [Virginia] Giuffre filed a civil defamation lawsuit against Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and named many other high-profile people she says were involved in the [illegal] operation. Until now, those other names have been kept anonymous. But with the success of Giuffre's lawsuit, Judge Loretta Preska recently ruled that the names should be declassified. That's set to happen sometime this month.

“Observers speculate that the list of names could include Robert Kennedy Jr., Prince Andrew (whom Giuffre has directly named before), and Bill Gates (whose numerous contacts with Epstein, including after his 2008 conviction, have previously been reported by the New York Times), among others. So far, Rodgers is the only one to bring up Kimmel's name.”

Aside from Jimmy Kimmel's tweet, neither Kimmel nor Rodgers have made any additional statements about the comment on The Pat McAfee Show.