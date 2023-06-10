17 Best Job Search Websites for Job Seekers

Are you searching for a job? Finding a job online can be time-consuming and unfruitful when you are looking at the wrong places. You’re not sure if you can trust the online job listing or even the job search websites.

There are thousands of job boards online, networking sites, staffing companies, social media channels, and networking groups to choose from.

Luckily, there is a better way to look for a job online without wasting too much time and risking anything at all, it's through job-finding websites.

Human Resource specialists and recruiters are becoming more tactical about how and about where they post job opportunities. To attract the best candidates, HR professionals tend to ensure that they post jobs on reliable websites.

Each job search website has a diverse set of search options you can use when finding a job. These websites for job seekers list offers different job categories and different options for searching and applying for jobs.

Below You’ll Find the Most Widely Used Job Search Websites.

Indeed is one of the most popular and leading jobs search websites. Most employers also post openings there directly. Indeed post jobs in all career fields and aggregate postings.

These postings include company career pages and professional associations, which allow you to search locally or globally.

Furthermore, Indeed hosts more than 150 million resumes, and new jobs are added every minute. I have tested Indeed and got a job through the platform, and it was so easy.

Free resources are available for job seekers, including a resume builder tool and a career blog.

How To Use Indeed:

Visit indeed.com and type in a job title and location.

Upload a resume and register with a single-click apply.

Get email alerts when new jobs appear that match your saved job searches.

This top networking and professional site allows you to find jobs listed by an employer as well as through an external communication network. Upload your resume to the platform by creating an appealing profile that will as serve as your resume.

You can follow your companies of interest, search for jobs, and identify contacts at employers who are advertising vacancies. Job seekers can participate in professional discussions relevant to their job search.

The site has a premium paid option where they offer more advanced features and services.

Additionally, you can easily share career-related content and incorporate portfolio samples in your profile to showcase your credentials to employers.

LinkedIn is the largest network that connects professionals.

Google for Jobs is one of the job search websites that add all job listings from different sites across the web. You can use it just how you use google daily, and you can use their main search page.

Users can narrow their search by type the job, location, company type, date posted, and much more. For example, you can search for key phrases like “customer service jobs” to get a list of available positions.

More so, results also show company ratings and salary info for the position you are applying for if the information is available.

Google for jobs integrates other job sites such as CareerBuilder, Indeed, to help users apply for open jobs.

For example, you can see a button that reads, apply on “Indeed,” and it will take you directly to the source of the job.

One key feature of Google for Jobs is that it removes redundant results and displays only one listing for each open position.

Glassdoor was formerly known for company reviews, but it is one of the best job search websites. The website allows people to review previous companies they‘ve worked for by sharing salary and other beneficial info.

This helps job seekers have an insight into the company they are applying to. Having easy access to company reviews helps you evaluate the company before you apply.

Furthermore, professionals who have interviewed with a company can also give details on its recruiting processes. While all this information should be taken with a grain of salt, it can be quite revealing.

On the hiring side, the site allows employers to identify job candidates and market their companies to job seekers.

Career Builder is one of the best job boards on the internet, and you’ll find jobs of all levels posted every day. CareerBuilder has two important criteria that make it one the best: size and longevity.

It is one of the biggest and longest job search boards on the internet. Its search functions allow you to search at different levels by filtering your criteria. It includes job location, job title, and pay range in the search criteria, making it easier for job seekers.

CareerBuilder integrates useful information about scores of career paths and valuable advice about career development. The site uses the latest AI technology to connect job seekers providing career advice and resources.

There is a monthly subscription plan for employers, which aids in candidate searches and sends an email update, management tools, and much more.

Job.com is one of the largest job sites that offer weekly job alerts, job advice, resume builder, and job posting. You can upload your resume for recruiters and hiring manager to find you.

The site uses AI and blockchain technology to connect job seekers and companies through a fully automated process.

They combine cutting edge technology with the concierge team to help you land that dream job.

Ladders focus on job openings executives, senior-level professionals, and those who are aiming for management positions. There is a subscription fee for the premium membership. Ladders help candidates seeking jobs paying an annual salary of $100,000 or more.

You can post unlimited jobs for free, but you will only get limited access to see candidate profile data. To get full-access, you need the premium membership fee.

Monster is a massive job site and is known as one of the first commercial websites that have jobs of all types and levels. It offers services for resume review; networking boards resume uploads.

They also have a mobile app in over 40 countries. The site also scores your potential fit with a role based on your skill set and interests.

ZipRecruiter is an online job search tool that offers jobs opening to more than 100 websites and helps to march applicant jobs. They began as a tool for small businesses to post job listings affordably.

ZipRecruiter offers an online employment marketplace that uses AI to connect recruiters with job seekers. They offer these services through mobile, web, and email services.

It has a mobile app that you can browse and apply for jobs and get a notification once an employer viewed your application. The company partners with several other leading job boards.

Click here and apply.

Dice is one of the best-known and largest job boards for IT. Although it contains more IT jobs, it also has job boards such as administrative, accounting, copy-editor, and more.

Tech applicants can complete profiles and let an extensive network of employers find them based on their skills and experience.

Dice allows you to search for a job using company name, still, locations, title, and keywords. They also offer their services through websites and mobile app.

Applicants need to register to upload their resumes and have access to job opportunities like custom job notifications.

The website also offers a range of content for job seekers, from tech news, career advice, salary, and career pathway.

11. Individual Company Websites

If you are familiar with a company and will like to work with them, the best way to search for a job is through their website. Most companies have career sections on their websites.

Look for the top companies in your field and applied for the job that interests you, and see what opportunities they have available.

Some companies may not post all their open positions on job search websites, but it will be posted on the company website. So, visit individual companies' sites to apply for a job.

Also, set up alerts to get a notification when there is a new job opening.

Other Online Job finding websites.

Craigslist: They offer job search, housing, for sale, and other services. Employers may choose to post jobs here for anonymity or due to the low cost.

Upwork: They match businesses with remote professionals in tech, creativity, and operations. It creates a marketplace to connect freelancers with employers who have projects to offer.

FlexJobs.com: The company offers one of the best work-from-home and other flexible jobs online. It is a subscription service focused on telecommuting jobs, including flexible, freelance, and part-time.

USAJobs: USAJobs is the job search website for the federal government. The portal offers jobs from entry-level positions to experienced professionals within hundreds of organizations and agencies.

Idealist: This job search website is for people interested in nonprofits and charitable and volunteering work.

eFinancialCareers: This Job search website is for finance jobs.

Final Thoughts

To improve your chances when you’re looking for a new job, make sure your resume looks professional.

Your resume is your ticket to starting your job search. Employers will look at your resume and profile before calling or emailing you for the next step.

Additionally, be smart and don't limit yourself to just one job website because each job site lists jobs from different companies.

And don’t disregard other approaches for finding jobs, such as in-person, job fairs, networking events, reaching out to former coworkers, and more. Good luck!

What is your best job search websites? Do let me know in the comment section.