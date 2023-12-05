Job Seekers Get Pickier Despite More Opportunities and Higher Wages

The job market is in an odd predicament right now. Over 15.7 million jobs are open, and the unemployment rate is dropping quickly. Meanwhile, prospective applicants are getting pickier about which jobs they take up.

According to the United States Labor Bureau, with 161 million people in the workforce, every one in ten office seats is now empty. Last month, more than 530,000 new jobs hit the market.

According to a recent report, 2024 will see more than 20 million new job openings in the states. Research also shows average wages are on the rise. Despite all that, people are being more selective than ever about what jobs they take up. More and more Americans voluntarily switch jobs, with the quit rate hitting 3.4% in September.

Why are job seekers getting pickier? What stops prospective applicants from applying to different jobs despite numerous open positions in the market?

Why Workers Are Reluctant To Fill Open Job Positions

Currently, most workers in the U.S. want flexible, hybrid, or remote jobs with higher pay. The only problem is companies still prefer employees who can work on-site. They also look for people with several years of experience and those who can work weekends and overtime.

This creates a stalemate situation; neither party willing to sacrifice their preferences for the other.

The Rise of Remote Work

The pandemic brought about a massive shift in how people work. As people’s living rooms became their primary workplace, many developed a preference for it. Remote and hybrid work not only allowed employees to do their work but do it on their own time and terms. In past years, some research claimed that employee productivity increases when they work from a home office, but employers still seem to prefer employees who can work in person.

Many companies also offer reduced pay for those choosing to work remotely instead of coming into the office, much to the chagrin of employees. So, despite there being several open positions in the market, prospective applicants are increasingly holding out for jobs that will offer them the chance to work remotely while also earning decent money.

Artificial Intelligence-Related Fears

The rise of Artificial intelligence (AI) has many pronged implications. One of them is, of course, several tasks and projects getting automated. This has created a fear of being replaced in employees across industries. As companies continue to invest in AI, prospective applicants and those already in the labor force are choosing to opt for jobs where they are not likely to be replaced.

Labor Shortage Creating a Cycle

The growing number of open job positions is causing a labor shortage, but not because people don’t want to work. More open job positions in the market means prospective employees can take their pick of the litter. So, applicants are holding out for positions that will offer them more benefits and more pay. This leaves companies competing with each other to hire suitable talent, creating a cycle.

Side Gigs Growing in Popularity

44% of Americans have a side hustle, as a study conducted by Lending Tree late last year found. As the cost of living surges, many Americans resort to hustling on the side to feed their lifestyles.

According to a study by the Lending Tree, over 44% of people in the US prefer to have side gigs. The study also shows a 13% rise in people pursuing side hustles since 2020. 62% of Gen Zs claim they have a side hustle.

But while employees want jobs where they can pursue side gigs, whether to battle the rising costs of living or to pursue their dreams, companies are often reluctant to hire applicants who want to run side businesses. Even though studies show that employees are happier and more productive when they have side gigs, many bosses are unconvinced and believe that working on the side will make employees less productive at their primary jobs.

This leads companies to not want to hire people who wish to continue working on the side. More and more prospective applicants are, thus, skipping over such companies and looking out for ones that will offer them the flexibility to work freelance or run a side business.

A combination of factors is, thus, at work behind prospective applicants being picky about the jobs they apply to. There is no dearth of jobs or people willing to work in the market. However, the above-stated factors have created a manufactured labor shortage that can go to severely impact the US economy in the future.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.