Red Flag Freelance Gigs: 15 Job Titles That Raise Concerns

Freelancing is not a new concept, but it has gained more popularity recently. There's an abundance of freelancing gigs online. Some jobs are better left without the freelance title.

1. Freelance Chief Executive Officer

If running an entire business is something one claims to do as a side hustle, rethink before giving them your resume. It can, of course, go either way. However, one must give credit where it is due: a freelance chief executive officer sounds cool.

2. Freelance Cop

Getting arrested sounds awful. Getting arrested by someone who considers themselves a freelance cop? Sounds worse. At this point, you should look for clues to check if they are Batman. After all, if someone considers themselves a freelance cop, they should at least be Batman.

3. Freelance Judge

When you think it can't get worse, it does. If you don't want to get arrested by a freelance cop, you definitely don't want to be tried before a freelance judge. Next thing you know, you're being sentenced to jail because the judge had a bad day.

4. Freelance Surgeon

I am wary of letting a qualified surgeon near me with a scalpel. Forget allowing a freelance surgeon near me at all. I would be anxious even being alone in a room with them. Everyone else should also exercise caution if they value their internal organs. Practice only sometimes makes perfect.

5. Freelance Stay-At-Home Mom

While some might argue that it is another way of calling yourself a babysitter or a nanny, it's more suspicious. The chances of a parent wanting to leave their child with a freelance stay-at-home mom are much less than with an actual babysitter.

6. Freelance Gravedigger

Gravedigging sounds frightening, but a freelance gravedigger makes it even more threatening. One can't help but wonder what situation would require a freelance gravedigger. It can't be anything good. Sounds like something straight out of Pet Sematary.

7. Freelance President

While the other freelance jobs don't sound credible, they appear believable under the right circumstances. However, a freelance president is something else entirely. It immediately makes you think of every child who's sure they'll end up as president someday. Unfortunately, that's all it sounds like – a child's dream.

8. Freelance Pharmacist

Medicines these days have a lot of side effects that may or may not be directly communicated. It's scary enough to take medications prescribed by a certified pharmacist. They might make mistakes or prescribe the wrong medication. Now, imagine going to a freelance pharmacist. Need I say more?

9. Freelance Plastic Surgeon

Imagine going to the clinic hoping to come out looking like the next Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie. Except you end up leaving with more insecurities than you entered with. The idea of plastic surgery is scary in itself. You can't be too sure about what you'll end up with. With freelance plastic surgeons, there's a fair chance to transform into the next horror movie monster.

10. Freelance Dentist

The last thing one needs is to leave the dental clinic with somehow fewer teeth than you entered with. The chances of losing teeth skyrocket when visiting a dental clinic with a practicing freelance dentist. If you happen to encounter such a dentist, we suggest closing your mouth as tight as possible.

11. Freelance Extreme Sports Teacher

Plenty of qualifications are required to become a certified extreme sports teacher. Discovering your teacher is a freelancer without the proper qualifications would be a jarring experience. It'd be even more terrifying if you found out while learning how to paraglide.

12. Freelance Firefighter

Freelancing firefighter is a term used within the field for someone who strays from the group and acts independently. They work as a “lone wolf” from whatever the initial objective is. That said, the primary work ethic for firefighters is teamwork. Hence, stay as far away as possible from freelance firefighters.

13. Freelance Phlebotomist

For those who might not know, a phlebotomist is a medical worker trained to draw blood from children and adults. You can't help but question why someone is acting as a freelance phlebotomist and, more importantly, for whom?

14. Freelance Banker

Everyone is sensitive when it comes to money. People find themselves going to lengths to save it and ensure it's secure. Depositing most of your savings in a trusted bank is standard practice. Now imagine handing everything you've earned to a freelance banker. That sounds like a surefire way to lose all of your hard-earned money.

15. Freelance Soldier

If you hear the word “soldier” alone, it seems courageous and commendable. A soldier serves to protect their country and its people. Adding the word freelance before it suddenly takes on a very different meaning. None of the definitions are pleasant, and it starts sounding like being a mercenary.