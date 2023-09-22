Stress vs. Salary: 15 Jobs That Will Leave You Stunned

Navigating the modern job market can be a real challenge when trying to find a career you love and also making a decent salary. There are many jobs that cause a high level of stress, but they don't pay well. A group of working-class individuals expressed their discontent with these roles that can cause burnout while offering relatively modest paychecks.

1. Retail Sales Associate

A retail sales associate typically makes around $25,000 to $30,000 a year. Now, why is it stressful? Well, imagine dealing with all kinds of customers, some of them not-so-friendly, standing on your feet for hours, and trying to meet sales goals – all while handling inventory and multitasking. It's a lot to handle for the pay it offers.

2. Fast Food Worker

A fast food worker usually earns an average of about $20,000 to $25,000 annually. Picture a fast-paced environment, demanding customers, long shifts on your feet, no benefits, no union representation, crazy schedules, and more. The pressure to serve quickly and efficiently while dealing with the rush can undoubtedly make it a high-stress job for the pay.

3. Teacher

Teaching is undoubtedly a rewarding profession, but it comes with its own set of challenges that can be pretty stressful. Teachers are responsible for shaping young minds, managing classrooms, dealing with various learning needs, and often facing tight budgets and administrative demands. Despite these challenges, teachers typically only get about $40,000 to $70,000 annually, but that depends on where you live. This salary doesn't include the long hours that teachers put in after school, grading, planning, and so on.

4. Home Health Aide

Being a home health aide is a demanding role that involves providing essential care to individuals who need assistance with daily tasks due to illness or age-related issues. The average earnings for an aide are about $25,000 to $30,000 annually. This profession is emotionally and physically taxing, as it requires compassion and patience, and often involves lifting and personal care tasks. You're cleaning substances like blood, urine, feces, vomit, and more, on a regular basis. Home Health Aides play a vital role in improving the quality of life for their clients but face substantial stress due to the nature of the job.

5. Janitor or Custodian

Janitors and Custodians are the unsung heroes who keep our buildings clean and functional. On average, they earn about $30,000 to $40,000 per year. This crucial job involves physically demanding tasks, such as cleaning, lifting, and maintaining facilities, often in challenging conditions. Despite the essential nature of their work, these workers typically receive lower wages, making it a taxing profession both physically and financially.

6. Childcare Worker

Childcare workers play a crucial role in nurturing and educating our youngest generation. They earn about $25,000 to $40,000 per year, but the stress associated with this profession is significant. Caring for children demands boundless patience, constant attention, and the ability to handle diverse needs and behaviors. It's a rewarding yet demanding job that often falls short in terms of financial compensation.

7. Call Center Representative

Call Center Representatives are at the frontlines of customer service, with the average salary ranging from about $30,000 to $40,000 a year. The stress levels in this role can be severe, as representatives handle a constant influx of calls, often from frustrated or irate customers. Meeting quotas and adhering to strict scripts can add to the pressure, making it a challenging profession despite the moderate pay.

8. Security Guard

Security guards get about $30,000 to $45,000 on average each year. Guards are responsible for maintaining security, handling emergencies, and often working unconventional hours. The constant need for vigilance, potential confrontations, and the expectation of always being alert make it a demanding and sometimes underappreciated profession.

9. Food Server or Waitstaff

Working as a food server or waitstaff is one of the lowest-paying jobs out there. It involves taking orders, serving food, and attending to diners' needs, all while maintaining a pleasant demeanor. On average, waiters and waitresses get very low wages, with salaries often relying heavily on tips. The stress comes from the fast-paced environment, multitasking, dealing with challenging customers, and the uncertainty of tip-based income.

10. Farmworker or Laborer

Farmworkers and laborers play a vital role in food production, yet their average wages are often meager, ranging from about $20,000 to $30,000 per year. The stress in this profession arises from physically demanding work, exposure to the elements, and seasonal employment uncertainty. These dedicated workers toil tirelessly to harvest crops and maintain farms despite the challenges and lower wages they often face.

11. Garbage Collector

Garbage collectors provide an essential service by keeping our communities clean, but their average earnings, usually around $30,000 to $50,000 per year, may not reflect the significance of their work. It can cause stress to be exposed to harsh weather conditions, always having to adhere to tight schedules, being around potentially harmful substances and terrible smells, working long hours, and so on. Garbage collectors often operate under challenging circumstances to maintain sanitation in our cities.

12. Maids

Housekeepers are the unsung heroes of the hospitality industry, ensuring that hotels and homes stay clean and welcoming. Their wages are very low, typically ranging anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 each year, depending on location and career. It's a stressful job that requires constant cleaning, bending, and long hours at various times of the year. Unfortunately, it can be a thankless job that doesn't have opportunities for advancement, nor does it offer a salary that one can truly live off of.

13. Dishwasher

Dishwashers, often at the bottom of the restaurant hierarchy, earn really low wages, averaging about $20,000 to $30,000 annually. The stress in this role comes from the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of commercial kitchens. Dishwashers are responsible for cleaning countless dishes and utensils quickly, often working long hours with limited breaks. Having performed this job before, I can say it is truly a tiring position that leaves you drained day in and day out.

14. Social Worker

Social workers are tasked with helping individuals and families in need, but the emotional toll can be heavy. They receive about $50,000 to $70,000 per year, but there's a very high burnout rate. The stress arises from dealing with complex cases, addressing societal issues, and sometimes facing difficult client situations. Despite the vital work they do, social workers often face very high caseloads and limited resources.

15. Entry-Level Healthcare Assistant

These healthcare professionals, who earn an average of $25,000 to $40,000 annually, provide essential support to nurses and doctors. The stress in this role comes from the fast-paced hospital environment, dealing with patient needs, and often working long shifts. While they play a crucial part in patient care, entry-level healthcare assistants receive modest compensation for their work.

