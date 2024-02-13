18 High-Paying Jobs That Are Safe From AI Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized our world by replacing human efforts and fueling innovation in unprecedented ways. Job loss is one of the significant concerns that the public has about the boom in AI usage in recent years.

The future will likely see humans working alongside AI technology rather than being completely replaced by it, but there are still many jobs that AI can almost entirely replace. Now is the time to select high-paying jobs safe from AI automation. Choosing a career safe from AI automation is an investment in your future, providing financial security, stability, and the chance for a fulfilling, impactful path.

Dermatologists

Are you worried about AI stealing your job? Not in dermatology! It's a remarkable career in healthcare, earning an average of $376,749 annually and impacting lives. With extensive medical education and unique expertise, dermatologists outsmart AI in deciphering skin conditions, including dangerous forms of skin cancer. The steady 3.10% growth projects a consistent demand for dermatologists in the future.

Nurse Practitioners

AI assists but cannot replace the human touch, judgment, and care nurse practitioners provide. They assess, diagnose, and manage complex medical conditions, demonstrating critical thinking, empathy, and judgment beyond AI capabilities. While AI is smart, it cannot establish trust with patients like nurse practitioners do. Their understanding and compassion play a crucial role in proper healing. Nurse practitioners are in high demand, with a median annual wage of $130,295, placing them in the top 10% and a growth rate of 45.70%.

Architects

Architects design for people, which demands understanding client needs, emotions, and aesthetic visions. Projects involve structural challenges, resource management, and city and state building codes knowledge. AI can aid in calculations, but the complicated problem-solving involved in architecture needs human judgment. As an architect, you can earn an average of $128,756, with a projected growth of 2.7%.

Nurse Midwives

AI loves numbers, but can it hold someone's hand during childbirth? Nope! Midwives offer emotional support, pain management, and guidance unmatched by AI. They impact families' lives by navigating birth unpredictabilities and making real-time decisions based on collaboration and assessment. Nurse midwives earn an average of $113,000 annually, exceeding the national average. With a 7.50% projected growth by 2031, midwifery surpasses the average job growth rate, indicating rising demand.

Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers

Bioengineers and biomedical engineers design innovative devices like bionic limbs or lab-grown mini-organs that push healthcare boundaries and revolutionize medical care. This work demands creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving—skills that surpass current AI capabilities. With an average salary of over $90,000, bioengineering is growing rapidly, at 9.80% a year.

Physicists

Robots might help in building spaceships, but who designs them? A physicist! The field of physics helps us to understand our universe better and involves new ideas, theorizing, and innovation—something that AI struggles with. Physicists are in high demand with 8.2% projected growth, secure competitive salaries (median $94,805 in 2024), and job stability.

Marriage and Family Therapists

The US saw a massive rise in demand for therapy following the COVID-19 pandemic. Handling depression, anxiety, and delicate family issues demands a human touch while approaching situations with sensitivity. Therapists, unlike AI, understand the need for emotional awareness. They interpret nonverbal cues, emotional nuances, and complex dynamics where AI falters. A career in therapy garners a median salary surpassing $85,000 and is projected to grow 13% by 2031.

Civil Engineers

Construction sites are ever-changing and challenging, and AI lacks the skill and adaptability to handle such complexities, requiring human engineers for on-site supervision and troubleshooting. Civil engineering thrives with a median annual wage of $82,674, higher for experienced and specialized roles, and 6.90% projected growth by 2031. Urbanization, infrastructure needs, and renewable energy projects drive this growth.

Orthotists and Prosthetists

If you're unfamiliar with it, orthotics and prosthetists help design, create, test, and fit medical devices like artificial limbs and splints for patients with disabilities. Restoring mobility and aiding in movement is a complex job. Each body is unique, with varying needs that AI struggles to adapt to. This field sees significant demand, with a median annual wage of $81,134, well above the national median, and 16.80% projected growth by 2031.

Healthcare Social Workers

While AI handles data analysis and routine tasks, healthcare social workers offer irreplaceable practical and emotional support in healthcare. AI can't assist families through a loved one's terminal illness or help patients navigate complicated medical procedures. Social workers advocate for patients, ensuring their voices are heard in complex healthcare systems. With a median annual wage of $78,890 and a projected growth of 11.10% by 2031, it's a lucrative and in-demand career.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers

AI can't match a human's empathy or the nuanced understanding social workers provide. Social workers connect clients to resources and advocate for them, requiring strong communication and interpersonal skills. With a 2024 median annual wage of $72,724 and an 11.10% projected growth by 2031, it's a well-paying and in-demand profession.

Art Therapists

Art therapists help patients improve cognitive abilities, self-esteem, social skills, and emotional awareness through art and psychology. Art therapy encompasses emotional, mental, and physical well-being, a holistic approach that AI lacks. This career path has a 2024 median annual wage of $66,321 and a projected 11.20% growth by 2031.

Mental Health Counselors

Building trust and understanding takes real human connection. AI will not outmatch mental health counselors regarding emotions, morals, and ethics—human judgment is irreplaceable in a field like mental health. Amidst job shifts, the demand for human connection in mental health grows, with a projected 22% increase in job openings by 2031 and an average annual wage of $64,325.

Firefighters

Firefighting demands in-person, split-second choices in unpredictable settings. AI struggles with nuanced hazard assessments, prioritizing rescues, and adapting to rapid changes. Firefighters face scorching heat and blinding smoke, climb ladders, swing axes, and haul hoses—AI lacks the physical and mental capabilities for this job. Firefighters have a median annual wage in the US of $59,606, exceeding the national median salary of $51,968, and a 4.30% projected growth by 2031.

Paramedics

Paramedics think fast, make tough decisions, stay calm under pressure, and save lives—skills AI just doesn't have. When lives are on the line, you want to know that you're in good hands that you can trust. Plus, comforting distressed patients in this job is vital, and AI lacks emotional understanding, which is essential for building trust and managing panic. A paramedic's 2024 annual wage averages $54,832, placing paramedics in the upper-middle income bracket. The demand for emergency medical services is rising, with 6.60% projected growth by 2031.

Athletic Trainers

The athletic field is fluid and unpredictable, demanding quick, real-time decisions, and AI struggles with nuanced, adaptable decision-making. Athletic trainers go beyond physical therapy by motivating athletes, fostering mental toughness, and building team spirit. With a 2024 median annual wage of $54,463, providing a comfortable living, and a 17.50% projected growth by 2031, significantly higher than the average job growth, athletic training is a safe career choice.

Psychology Teachers

Psychology teachers have to support students by personalizing approaches for diverse learning styles. AI algorithms struggle with dynamic interactions like this. With a 2024 median annual wage of $45,187 in the US and a promising 9.60% projected growth by 2031, skilled psychology teaching is a promising job safe from AI automation.

Choreographers

AI might be able to spell out dance moves, but it can't dream up the next viral dance craze or tell a story through movement like a human choreographer. Creating a dance involves artistic interplay between the choreographer, dancers, music, and space. With a 2024 median annual wage of $33,750 in the US and a 29.70% projected growth by 2031—almost three times the national average—the demand for skilled choreographers remains strong.