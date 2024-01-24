50 Jobs That No Longer Exist

Technology replaces jobs daily. Humans no longer clock into the office for a gig as a clock winder or a court jester, and tablets appear to overtake the serving industry. As digital versions of jobs replace former human occupations, we reminisce on older, outdated jobs.

1. Human Computers

Before technology took over the planet, hyper-intelligent people served as mathematical calculators. This kind of work originated in the 1700s, as many tried solving astrological equations, but in the 1940s, women assisted NASA with aerospace calculations.

2. Leech Collectors

Despite their current identities as parasites, medical professionals considered the ichor-sucking creatures as disease cures. Many doctors needed leeches but couldn't find them, leading to the leech collectors. This job had individuals plodding through water, gathering the leeches, then delivering them to the doctors.

3. Wheelwrights

Picture a horse-drawn carriage pulling people from the countryside to the city. Wheelwrights focused on wheelcraft and repair for these carriages, ensuring those within them could travel safely.

4. Court Jesters

During royal court, a jester performed tricks like a magician or clown would today. The jester entertained and entranced audiences with jokes, tumbling sing-song voices, and performative storytelling. Though the jester hoped to raise the spirits, sometimes they delivered foul news through performance.

5. Punch Card Operators

Picture thick, stocky paper present in every office for miles. The report tracked various data streams with hole punches, thanks to employees who held the stock and orchestrated the punches. The punch card operators noted the accounting data and stored the cards for future use.

6. Ice Cutters

Gas stations, grocery stores, and almost anywhere with a cash register sell ice. Vendors implement ice-making machines to quicken the old-age process of finding ice on the street. Ice cutters set out on a frigid day, venturing to local rivers or ponds to saw ice, throw it in a bag, and sell it later. Remember the opening scene of Frozen? As Kristoff said, “Ice is my life.”

7. Milkmen

How would we prevent milk from spoiling without a refrigerator? Before refrigerators occupied every household, milkmen grabbed cartons and delivered them to doorsteps. This process prevented the milk from spoiling, resulting in happy customers.

8. Book Peddlers

Book peddlers transported different literature to customers. The job ranged between traveling vendors who instituted pop-up shops and door-to-door peddlers who sold materials the old-fashioned way: through face-to-face interaction.

9. Clock Winders

Looming clocks inside royal family abodes or dining halls relied on heavy weights to keep the clock circulating and showing the time. Clock winders watched the weights fall to the bottom of the structure, then climbed to the top, restarting the process after a full rotation was completed.

10. Projectionists

Projectionists sat in the back quarters, out of sight behind a projector, where they rolled the selected picture for the night. The film translated from the projector to the big screen, but since digital media replaced projectors, these jobs became obsolete.

11. Carriage Makers

Horses stood in front of carriages, leashed to the fixture, where passengers sat, chatting amongst themselves. The horses trotted through, pulling the carriage to the destination. Carriage makers' responsibility lay in constructing the carriage and other modes of transportation like wagons, sometimes stages.

12. Pinsetters

Today, bowling alleys push a few buttons for a mechanical pin reset machine to replace fallen pins on the lane. Decades and centuries ago, pinsetters stood near the pins, waiting for the bowler to complete the turn. Once finished, the pinsetter retrieved the pins and restocked the area.

13. Resurrectionists

Otherwise known as grave robbers, resurrectionists worked with scientists or anatomists who instructed them to find bodies. They swarmed nearby cemeteries, digging up graves and taking the bodies, or already worked in the graveyard and finagled with the burial.

14. Dunny Mens

Take a moment and thank our plumbing system. Years before plumbing and sewer systems found their way into businesses and homes, people had outhouses. In Australia, residents called these bathrooms dunnies. A dunny man traversed through their clientele's outhouses, collecting and cleaning the waste, ridding the dunny of excrement and filth.

15. Town Criers

Town criers preceded newspapers. Town council employed town criers to shout, or cry, out the latest news to the town. Criers used the infamous line, “hear ye, hear ye,” to gain everyone's attention for announcements, according to a MasterClass article.

16. Deer Cullers

The government believed the uptick in deer population needed leveling. So, officials hired people to hunt deer and slow their population growth. Today, hunters continue to target deer, and the government no longer employs professional deer hunters.

17. Food Tasters

Of course, royal families needed a peasant, or lower-status citizen, to taste their food and poison test it before they did. Food tasters inhaled the food, waited for a reaction, then passed it on to the royals.

18. Bematists

Ancient Greece fostered a foolproof method for measuring distance: by walking. Bematists marked their original location, measuring how many steps it took to travel from the starting point to the landing point. Maps and digitized distance trackers replaced this profession.

19. Breaker Boys

Child labor laws eradicated this job that found young children in the coal mine. Breaker boys dug into coal, finding impure elements and striking them out of the rock.

20. Moirologists

We could use moirologists, in some capacity, today. On rare occasions, mainly in Greece, moirologists continue assisting families with loss. After someone passed on, their family found a moirologist, someone who studied mourning practices and grief. Moirologists used their specialties to help the families understand the loss and protect the body pre-burial.

21. Billy Boys

Another child labor job, billy boys made tea for their working fathers, brothers, and neighbors. When they weren't boiling tea, they performed odd jobs for the workers.

22. Sea Sponge Harvesters

Strapped with burdensome equipment, fit, strong men descended below the waters, searching for sea sponges. This profession ran during warmer water months, such as late spring through summer. The men sold the sponges to their communities when they resurfaced above water.

23. Soda Jerks

Soda jerks derived their name from the repetitive action of slinging a soda fountain handle between cups, filling them with various flavors or soda water to top off drinks. Soda jerks had similar job prospects as bartenders, minus the alcohol.

24. Toad Doctors

What if kissing a toad didn't turn women into princesses but healed them? In medicinal fields of the 1600s, toad doctors believed in the toad's magical healing properties. They doled out dried and powdered toads to soothe headaches and heal various skin conditions.

25. Drysalters

This 1700s British job paid people to deliver goods such as chemicals, food colorings, food dye, glue, oil, and other non-chemical products like flax or meats. Customers used these chemicals to preserve food or embellish clothing.

26. Lectors

If a town crier transplanted forward a few centuries, a job as a lector would strike their fancy. Lectors adjusted their seats on top of higher platforms, relaying news or stories to those musing through factories.

27. Lamplighters

What would we do without automated streetlights flipping on when the sun dips below the horizon? Lamplighters walked through the streets, putting out and lighting manual street lamps each morning and night, giving residents a clear path down the road.

28. Herb Strewers

The Thames River, or the large body of water flowing through London, accumulated loads of waste, which coursed a foul odor around the city. Herb strewers combated this stench in royal areas by gathering herbs and flowers and setting them up around the exterior and interior of castles. Plumbing, perfume, and scent sprays reduced the warrant for this job.

29. Telegraphists

Telegraphs communicated messages between two parties who were a great distance apart. The users sent messages in Morse code, and telegraphists manned the machines, sending and receiving these crucial bits of information.

30. Elevator Operators

Today, we gather in an awkward elevator shaft, half grimacing toward other random travelers using the button box to select their floor. Hundreds of years ago, elevator operators opened and closed the doors, welcomed guests, and led the carriage to different floors, vocalizing which floor they stopped on.

31. Switchboard Operators

Imagine a world without an automated voice informing callers that it can do anything a human can do, except most tasks that cause people to call customer service in the first place. Switchboard operators picked up calls and redirected them to the party the caller wanted to reach.

32. Rat Catchers

Like rats? Citizens alive during Victorian times stomped through the streets, looking for these vermin responsible for spreading infection and plaguing the public with fear. Rat catchers trapped the mammals, killing them with rat poison or man-made traps.

33. Log Drivers

Companies transport heaps of wood between locations via train or semi-truck, yet, like every other job now obsolete, a more hands-on profession paved the way for the modernized version. Log drivers gathered lumber, set it on the water, and guided the downhill float to sawmills.

34. Toshers

Toshers earned a solid wage, granted no one wished for the job. Toshers, or sewer-hunters, dove into the underground pathways at low tide for easier wading through the raw sewage and clearer vision. Toshers kept an eye open for valuable items to resell: coins, metal scraps, and bones made the list.

35. Alchemist

Forward-thinking scientists, or alchemists, hoped to transform liquid chemicals or substances into gold. When not preoccupied with this ray of hope, the alchemists combined other chemicals and substances to concoct healing remedies. They also tried to solve the issue permeating through every human's life: mortality.

36. Knocker-Uppers

iPhone alarm clocks reverberate through our bedrooms, jolting us awake with alarming digitized sounds, but knocker-uppers woke the town before these anxiety-inducing rhythms. Knocker-uppers set out on the town, affixed with batons or sticks to bang on doors, waking the occupants.

37. Scissors Grinders

Much like pencil sharpeners, scissors grinders heightened the sharpness of the tool. Workers used a wheeled machine created with a coarse tool that added points to knives or scissors, a list on Stacker reports.

38. Water Carriers

We thank modern technology for several systems in place today, but modern technology destroyed numerous former occupations, such as the water carrier. In India and France, those employed as water carriers filled buckets and bins with clean water and transported them back to their homes. Now, pipes filter water.

39. Crossing Sweepers

Dirt piles up on roads throughout the day. Piles of trash accumulate on busy intersections and congesting pathways, slowing down traffic. Crossing sweepers cleansed the streets, ridding the public paths of debris, dirt, and grime.

40. Cupbearers

Royal families employed food tasters to pre-test their meals for poison, and they hired cup bearers to pour their drinks. Royal members trusted the cupbearers to serve pure, non-poisoned beverages to them.

41. Phrenologists

Psychologists study the human mind, diagnosing patients with various mental disorders and diseases based on behavior. Phrenologists studied the human brain, diagnosing individuals with disorders and diseases based on the size and shape of the skull. Phrenologists also favored giving job and love advice based on skull shape.

42. Lime Burners

Active History states that lime kilns melted lime rock at 1100 degrees, making powder for plaster. Carpenters then used the heavy masses of plaster to construct worship halls like cathedrals. However, the job process resulted in horrendous burns and even death from spare pieces of the lime rock and the fumes.

43. Caddy Butchers

Have you ever tried horse meat? Muddied laws surround the consumption of horse meat in the U.S., though the population enjoyed feasting on stallions a hundred years ago. Caddy butchers slaughtered and prepared horse meat for purchase.

44. Herring Girls

Icelandic herring girls assisted in skyrocketing the success of the fishing industry in the 1900s. These women tended to the surplus of fresh fish supplied by anglers. The herring girls prepared, cleaned, and salted the fish, readying them for sale.

45. Link Boys

Ages before streetlights illuminated passageways, link boys led interested customers down the street thanks to a lit torch. Link boys walked patrons from pubs to their homes or other destinations.

46. Broomsquires

Destitute beings worked with their surroundings to make a living. Broomsquires dwelled in rural areas near forests and woods with spare timber. They piled up the twigs, manufacturing them into brooms.

47. Scribes

The printing press expunged scribes' tasks. Scribes copied text from transcripts and books and kept records for royal families. Of course, scribes attempted to translate direct text, but human error persisted.

48. Typewriter Mechanics

Typewriters continue to make their comeback, like record players, though the popularity does not require the re-employment of typewriter mechanics. Ancient computers, or typewriters, possess long keys that, when pushed, translate messages to paper inserted into a paper bail. Typewriter mechanics fixed any issues arising from the clunky machine.

49. Chimney Sweeps

Chimney sweep professions fell in the hands of young boys looking for work. The dangerous job asked the boys to scale up the chimney and clean the chamber. They polished the chimney of soot and other dirty elements stuck up the ventilator.

50. Hush Shopkeepers

Prohibition prohibited U.S. citizens from buying, selling, drinking, or owning alcohol. As we know, humans disdain rules regarding what they can and can't do. Hush shopkeepers sold alcohol to others, urging their patrons to be quiet about where they purchased their drinks.