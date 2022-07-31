15 In-Demand Jobs That Pay $150,000 or More – Don’t Miss #13

Care to land one of the top 15 highest-paying jobs today?

15 In-Demand Jobs That Pay $150,000 a Year or More

It’s hard to think that anyone would refuse one of the highest-paid jobs or isn’t working on getting a hold of one.

You might be a student struggling to finish your four-year college degree or someone who thinks your current field isn’t for you.

We are listing all the most lucrative jobs globally, so you can change or mold your career according to what you think is the best for you.

#1 Neurosurgeon

Being a neurosurgeon is one of the most highly specialized occupations globally. Making a six-figure salary of $381,500 per year is the top paying job globally, taking the top spot in our list of high-paying jobs. There seems to be no better-paying job than this.

Being a neurosurgeon requires an immense amount of education and experience in the medical field. It is a highly demanding job which makes sense when you have to deal with the intricate details of the human nervous system.

The career path to becoming a neurosurgeon is long and hard, but the payoff is certainly worth it.

The educational requirements for being a specialist surgeon are stringent. After eight years of med school plus residency and a year in general surgery, you’re finally out the doorstep and beginning your journey as a neurosurgeon.

A minimum of five years and a maximum of seven years of further education and training in a neurosurgery school or program is required. Also, being in healthcare is a very recession-proof job field, where you’ll have high job security.

#2 Anesthesiologists

Being an anesthesiologist is an extremely rewarding job. Taking home an annual paycheck of $331,190 is why this career option is in our second spot. To get paid with that amount comes with its fair share of responsibility and hardship.

It's a highly specialized field that requires you to complete four years of medical school, followed by a minimum of four years of residency. Past that point, employment opportunities are plentiful, and six figures don’t come easy.

Uncertainty is a significant factor in this job. You might be following a particular schedule, but surgeries can be very long, and a minor mishap can further prolong the procedure. An anesthesiologist's job doesn’t end after the surgery: they are responsible for relieving the patients' pain even after they are out of the operation.

#3 Data Scientist

The field of IT is ever-growing, more so in data science. LinkedIn has reported a high-demand trend with a 46% increase in Data Science job openings since 2019. “A hot market for Data Scientists” is how Fortune puts it, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 22% increase in information research scientist jobs for this decade.

A data scientist earns an average of $150,000 annual wage. Emphasis on average as this isn’t a fixed number, and the more experience you have, the better opportunities are presented to you.

So if you are thinking about getting your software engineering degree or diploma, this should help you decide. There isn’t a lot of saturation in the data science field yet, and the field itself is vast and full of endless opportunities.

#4 Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Generally referred to as OB-GYNs, this is the combination of two fields in one. Obstetricians deal with the surgical aspect of childbirth. On the other hand, gynecologists handle and help their patients by prescribing medicines and primarily dealing with their reproductive health.

Professional salary data states that OB-GYNs’ wage is around $208,000 per year, making it one of the best-paying jobs. This occupation comes with its fair share of high-pressure scenarios and irregular schedules. Babies don’t care whether you’re at a party or sleeping after 36 hours of staying awake.

An OB-GYN is responsible for the health of their patients and their babies, making sure both of them are safe and sound and continue to remain that way. Besides that, dealing with non-baby-related stuff is also part of the job description, such as acting as medical counselors and advisors for women.

#5 Psychiatrist

Occupational employment statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics state that psychiatrists go home with an average annual salary of $249,760.

Psychiatrists deal with health issues related to the mind. They help diagnose the problem, identify the probable cause, and help your patients deal with it. They help their patients generally every step of their way to betterment.

This profession might take a toll on you mentally and physically. Keeping balance is crucial for your own and your patient's sake.

#6 Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Now, this isn’t a job you can get right after getting your Bachelor’s Degree unless you own a start-up, then you can appoint yourself as the CEO of your company. Congratulations, you made it!

The median annual salary of a CEO is $200,140. This job comes with a lot of responsibility. You have to oversee many people working under you, and it’s your job to make sure both the people and the company under you prosper.

Several years of experience in the relevant field are required to make the proper decisions that will take the company or organization you’re responsible for to even greater heights.

It’s one of the most important jobs for women, as you’ll be a role model for many other women who want to climb the corporate ladder. Even in this era, only 9.2% of Fortune 500 companies have a female CEO. While this is a significant climb from barely 1% in 2000, we still have a long way to go.

#7 Prosthodontist

You’ve probably seen an old grandma take out her teeth and put them in a glass full of water beside her bed. Most likely on TV. Well, a prosthodontist made those prostheses.

Their responsibilities include designing and constructing oral prostheses for their patients. Every mold differs with each patient and has to be catered to accordingly. A bit of good handiwork and creativity is a plus point for a prosthodontist.

A prosthodontist makes approximately $196,960 per year for all this work, making it one of the highest-paying occupations.

#8 Dentist

Dentists charge a nice amount for their services, and rightfully so. Like other doctors, they also have to grind for many years in dental school to get their degrees.

Dealing with everything related to your teeth, gums, and everything in between is the job description of a dentist. They take home around $174,110 per year on average for their services.

Being a dentist is one of the most rewarding and highest-paid jobs in America.

#9 Airline Pilots

Being an airline pilot is one of the best jobs that pay well. They make absolute bank while traveling worldwide and seeing all sorts of destinations while getting paid. Such great benefits, right?

So if your dream is to travel around the world, then getting a job in aerospace as an airline pilot is one of the best careers.

On top of that, making an average salary of $198,190 per year doesn’t sound too bad, does it now?

#10 Petroleum Engineer

Dealing with natural oil and gasses is a definite way to make good salaries. After all, these are the things that make the world go around. A petroleum engineer extracts gas and black gold in their raw form to be processed.

Furthermore, thinking of ways to streamline the process and make it cost-efficient is also part of the job.

Working on a petroleum engineering degree, passing the licensure exam, and pursuing a career in this field will bring big bucks. The median salary is $154,780 per year for this job.

#11 IT Manager

At the heart of every company nowadays is its IT infrastructure, and the person tasked to maintain, improve, upgrade, and supervise this infrastructure is an IT manager. The average yearly salary for this job is $142,530.

Being an IT manager or information systems manager is a lot of responsibility. When a computer network security breach or crash occurs, it could cost the company millions of dollars. That’s why IT skills are among the high-income skills that are good to have.

Usually requiring a college degree in engineering or computer technology, the job also demands a lot of experience in multiple aspects of the IT field.

The rapid advancement of technology is also an important factor in why IT managers earn a high income, and their demand will only grow. Their job is to keep up with the trends so their company doesn’t fall behind the curve.

#12 Big Data Engineer

Properly analyzing the latest trends and user behavior is crucial to staying ahead of the competition. The data generated by the masses each day is monstrous.

A Big Data Engineer analyzes all that data, extracting crucial information from it and ensuring that such information will improve ongoing or future projects. Aside from data analytics, handling the entire process of developing and deploying applications that help make the job easier is also part of the job.

Big data engineers are very well paid. Making $140,000 per year on average is a good deal seeing how jobs related to the IT field are very high in demand.

#13 Blockchain Engineer

Making over $150,000 per year and becoming a blockchain engineer is a solid decision. Plus, the job title sounds pretty cool.

Blockchain engineers manage business models and go through the software development process using blockchain technology. That means developing and deploying applications and implementing solutions according to the company's needs.

Due to the rise in the dealing and influx of multiple cryptocurrencies during recent times, the job growth in this field has been immense, and all of them offer a high salary.

#14 Marketing Manager

Marketing managers need to be people with sharp and creative minds to make them best suited for this job. A general understanding of the human psyche is essential: you’ll be devising strategies to best capture your target audience’s attention, for which you also need above-average communication skills.

In this managerial role, you will be overseeing the creative process and give it a thumbs up if everything is well.

Being a marketing manager is a high-paid job, making approximately $145,620 per year. One benefit of this job is the bonuses or commissions you might get depending on the sales. The amount, in turn, depends on the policy of your company or organization.

#15 Lawyer

The last entry in our list of highest-paying jobs in the US is being a lawyer. The profession has firm roots throughout human history, and everyone is well aware of it.

On average, a law practitioner earns $141,890 per year. The road to becoming a lawyer comes with exams that you’ll have to pass to get your law school or college degree. You then must pass the bar. After that, you get your license to practice law with a private law firm or with government agencies.

Since the legal field is vast, there are many routes you can take; starting your firm is one of them. One thing to note is that this being one of the oldest professions, the job market for this might be a bit more saturated and the competition tough.

Make $150,000 or More

Having identified and listed the top-paying jobs at present, have you decided? It’s up to you to consider whether these high-paying careers fit your preferences, skill-set, and life goals. If you already have a career, starting a side hustle to make an extra $1000 a month or looking for ways to make $200 fast in a day could be a better way to get your total salary to $150k+.

But overall, any of these jobs would contribute to fattening up your bank account in the future and giving back to society through the important functions and services they play. Choose well!

