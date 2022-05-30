23 Jobs You Can Do Without Leaving Home

Working from home has its benefits. You can roll out of bed, throw on a hat or your favorite sweatshirt, grab your laptop, and start working. If the past few years taught us anything, it’s that the work from home movement isn’t going away. Companies can save money on large commercial rental spaces and studies have shown more employees are productive at home.

That said, what if you’re someone who hasn’t had the luxury of working from home, then what would be the logical move for you? Today, we will share the best entry-level work-at-home jobs and companies that don’t require a ton of experience!

10 Jobs You Can Do Without Leaving Home

1. Virtual Assistant

Are you someone who is super organized or has front desk/office management experience?

Then becoming a Virtual Assistant (VA) might be up your street. It’s another solid entry-level work-from-home job, and (depending on your skills) it can be a good money earner.

Now most companies and individuals that are looking for a VA want one because they need someone to complete relatively easy, day-to-day tasks. If you’ve got a computer, some basic skills (like email, word processing, spreadsheets, etc.) you can make money as a VA. It’s an extremely flexible way to make money right from the comfort of your own home.

Learn how to become a virtual assistant here!

2. Freelance Work

Freelance work is growing leaps and bounds. It’s something you can do full-time or part-time. Heck, you could even do your work-from-home job and freelance on the side! Either way, there are plenty of options for freelance work including:

Freelance writing

Freelance social media management (more on that later)

Freelance digital marketing

Freelance graphic design

Freelance web design

Any form of consulting

The pros to freelance work are that you can control the time you dedicate to your work, you have flexibility, and you can negotiate pay. That said, one of the negatives is that freelance work isn't always consistent and you’re at the mercy of your client’s sending you work – so this is ideal for stay-at-home parents or even college students who don’t need a guaranteed full-time income.

Check out this complete list of freelance jobs you can do from home!

3. Transcription

Many companies have audio and video that they need to transcribe into text. For example, podcasts often need an associated transcription that can be published online to accompany the episode.

Now the thing with transcription is that it helps if you are good/fast at typing. However, it’s not a prerequisite. That’s because most transcription projects are worked out on a per assignment basis (not an hourly rate).

So even if you’re a bit slow at typing, you can still put yourself forward….Just don’t expect to make as much as someone who types like lightning. Ideally, you do want to be able to type 70 words per minute!

4. Translation

Translating is similar to transcription, but you can only take on projects if you can read/write/speak the languages that are involved. They also say that you should always transcribe into your mother tongue language (not vice-versa), so if that sounds appealing to you, consider looking into translation jobs that work from home!

Note: Schools and medical professionals often need translators and you can offer your translation services if you happen to be fluent in multiple languages.

5. Social Media Management

Everyone’s on social media, right, including you? Now, what if we said you can actually make money from home by posting social media updates on behalf of individuals and companies.

Social media management is something many businesses need help with, simply because they haven’t got the time to invest to do it themselves. You can help with their social media management and get paid for doing so.

The best part of this entry-level work-from-home job is that the business will often already have a strategy in place, and simply need someone to invest their time to help them execute it.

6. Upcycling

If you’re handy with a hammer and/or have a flair for fixing stuff up, upcycling is a great way to earn some extra cash.

All you need to do is keep your eye out for stuff that people are giving away for free (places like Gumtree are good for this), then fix it up and sell it for a little profit. They say “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” which is why there are always upcycling opportunities out there to take advantage of.

7. Surveys

Online surveys are an extremely popular way to earn money from home in your spare time. They can be completed as and when you want, and depending on how much time you invest, they can provide you with some nice extra cash.

If you’re not sure which online survey site is right for you, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out our reviews of Inbox Dollars, Survey Junkie, and Swagbucks below:

8. Data Entry

It’s a bit boring and not many people want to do it, but data entry is definitely tolerable if you’re getting paid for it.

Many businesses often need help with data entry and as long as you know how to use a computer and have a good eye for detail, you can get involved.

Data entry is a popular entry-level work-from-home job because it can be done flexibly and typically does not require much in the way of expertise or experience.

9. Start a blog!

Fancy yourself as a bit of a wordsmith? Passionate about a particular topic or pastime? Why not look to get into blogging!?

Blogging is a great entry-level work-from-home job, but you need to be prepared to put in the time to make it pay off. In other words, blogging is a long-term game if you decide to play! That said it can be lucrative.

Now the reason we say that it helps if you’re passionate about your blog’s topic or subject area is that writing posts won’t seem like a chore. Plus, you’ll already have a good deal of knowledge, which can be translated into useful information for your audience.

Read More: Learn how to start a blog now in just 7 steps.

10. Software Tester

Software companies are always looking for people to help them test their latest offerings, and all you need is a computer and a bit of internet savvy to get involved.

You’ll usually be given access to the software or website and a list of aspects to test. You simply need to report back with your findings, so the software company can then refine and fix any issues.

To find software testing gigs, simply search for them online and check out your options on Indeed or Career Builder.

11. Laundry and Ironing

Most people hate doing laundry and ironing — and that’s why it presents an opportunity for you to earn some extra $$$ from home.

To get started, try placing a listing on a classified ads website, in your local paper, or spreading the word verbally. If your prices are competitive and you provide a good service, you’ll be surprised at the amount of return business you create.

12. Tutoring

Tutoring school kids has always been a thing, but recently it’s become more applicable than perhaps ever before. Modern technology also means that you can tutor from the comfort of your own home via a video link.

Now, some tutoring opportunities require you to have certain educational attainments and experience. So bear this in mind and check before applying. Having said that, there may be parents in your local area that want their kids to have some additional tutoring support, so put the word out that you’re offering such services.

Here are 7 of the best tutoring gigs you can do online!

13. Build Websites

If you happen to have experience building websites, this is a very lucrative way to make money from home. You can do this type of work for another company or for yourself, but the cool thing is you can do it at home!

Building websites obviously requires some technical experience and skills, but that isn’t something you can’t learn! YouTube, Udemy and simply just starting a blog (#9) will help you gain valuable website design experience.

Best Work At Home Companies

Symposium is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in the industry.

If you haven't heard of Symposium before, that's going to change. The company built a platform that gives users the ability to host or attend live pay-per-view broadcasts.

Symposium scored nearly perfect marks across the board. What sets Symposium apart from the competition? Symposium was the only company we found that didn't require or “strongly recommend” the need for a computer. As long as you have an iPhone running iOS or Android, you'll be able to get started on their platform.

How does Symposium work? Symposium allows you to host ‘one-to-many' live broadcasts on a pay-per-view model. This means that you can potentially have thousands of people tuning in and paying to see your live session, which means the sky's the limit when it comes to your earning potential on the platform.

And, it's up to you what you talk about. Design each presentation around your level of expertise. Hold broadcasts in the middle of the night if that's when your audience is watching. In other words, flexibility is nearly unmatched.

The platform is catered to working professionals seeking coaching, advice, tutorials, or any other type of session you can imagine. Not sure what you have to teach others? Most people have a hobby, skill, or experience, which is unique and highly valuable. Think outside of the box.

For example, if you know the holidays are approaching and you're an expert at making a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, you can easily schedule a session to cover preparing those meals from scratch.

Symposium is the perfect platform for those who demand flexibility in their schedules, are self-motivated, and have solid communication skills.

VIPKid is a leading online education company headquartered in China and San Francisco. Symposium has quickly established itself as a leader in the field. They currently have a projected value at over 3 billion dollars. The company matches American and Canadian teachers with Chinese children for virtual English language lessons.

All courses are conducted entirely in English, so absolutely no knowledge of Chinese is required. The company does have educational requirements for tutors, so you must have a bachelor's degree (in any field of study) to join the platform.

If you want to take full advantage of the platform, you should plan to work in the early morning hours due to the time difference with China. Class payouts usually start at a base rate of $8, and each class is 25 minutes. You receive a $1 bonus for completing the course, and another $1 bonus gets added once you've taught 45 classes in a month (less than two classes a day), which means you're making a total of $20 per hour.

Some teachers we spoke with began earning between $7.50 – $8.50 on the platform per class, but rates tend to increase as you build your reputation as a stellar teacher.

Finally, VIPKid was the one job where the word “fun” was used the most often to describe their work, which we thought was pretty awesome.

Everyone is familiar with the global retail giant, but few are familiar with the fact that they are leaders in the virtual working space.

In fact, Amazon always has numerous job postings for virtual working locations on its virtual job board. These opportunities are perfect for individuals looking for a more standard work arrangement from the comfort of their home since most of the jobs are full-time.

Jobs start at minimum wage, but go up from there, with one current employee telling us they began at an annual salary of $62,000. Not bad, considering they spend most days in their pajamas in their home office.

4. Aetna

You probably know Aetna as the large managed health care company, with millions of members participating in their health insurance plans. Like Amazon, they've established themselves as a leader in the work from home space.

Founded in the 1800s, this is a stable employer for anyone who needs a robust benefits plan, as well as a more structured work environment. Unsurprisingly for an insurance giant, many of their jobs are data entry, data analysis, reporting, and reviewing information. That means they often require a degree or prior related experience.

The benefit of working for a company with a robust work-from-home network is that they have the support, training, and other programs to help you succeed in your remote position.

It's likely that you have either stayed at or know someone who has stayed at an Airbnb. The company started as a more affordable alternative to hotels for those on the go and is now hosting more bookings daily than Hilton hotels globally.

That means that as a host, you'll spend less time trying to convince people to book a room in your home, and more time deciding what to do with the money that rolls in.

We spoke to several individuals who are hosts on Airbnb, and they ranged from new users hosting a single room in their home to power hosts with multiple properties rented simultaneously.

There is a lot of money to be made on the Airbnb platform, but you should realize that to make enough money to live off of, you'll likely need to be renting several rooms or properties. For example, renting a single room for $50 a night will net you $1,500 per month (before Airbnb takes their cut), which is a nice extra check to get, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think that's enough to provide a living.

However, for those that entrepreneurially minded, there is ample opportunity to make serious cash on this platform.

If you came here to see a more ‘traditional' work from home job on this list, you'd be happy to see TranscribeMe on this list. The company offers speech-to-text transcription services and translation services around the world. You work as much or as little as you want, and you do it on your schedule. What's not to love about that?

If you love to write, want a job that requires little training, and love to learn about many different topics, then this might be the perfect match.

Their pay starts at 33 cents per audio minute, which comes out to $20 per hour!

In the world of stay-at-home jobs, you can find nearly anything you can dream up. And yes, that includes playing with puppies and getting paid for it.

Rover is a dog sitting or overnight dog boarding platform, which matches dog owners who need a dog sitter for an upcoming trip, party, meeting, vacation, etc., with dog lovers looking to take great care of pets. The company also offers dog walking services.

Become a sitter on Rover doesn't have many formal requirements, but the company does everything they can to ensure that they find qualified dog sitters.

We met with a dog sitter who has relied on Rover for over two years for a full-time income, and she makes roughly $3,000 per month taking care of three dogs at a time. Those who do this part-time can earn approximately $1,000 per month, which isn't bad for an activity.

It goes without saying, but this is only an excellent opportunity for those of you who are true animal lovers and would take excellent care of these wonderful pets.

Belay is a virtual personal assistant company that matches people looking for extra help to be more productive, with awesome people working from home.

The services they offer include virtual assistants, virtual bookkeepers, and website specialists. They require that all applicants go through an assessment process to make sure that they are a good fit for the company. Once approved, they will match you with a client who is a good fit for your skill-sets, abilities, and interests.

According to one insider who we spoke with on the condition of anonymity, you can expect to earn roughly $16 per hour as a virtual assistant. Virtual bookkeepers with substantial accounting experience can expect to receive more on the platform.

One person also mentioned the fact that there's no shortage of work on the platform, but that finding the right client is critical for long-term success.

Magic Ears is an English learning platform for students ages 4-12. The company provides a 1-on-4 teacher-to-student ratio, which creates a fun learning environment.

Due to the larger class size, they can pay between $22-$26 per hour – a decent hourly wage. The company, based in Beijing, requires that all instructors be from the U.S. or Canada and be native English speakers. Unlike VIPKid, the company does require a six-month commitment, which we assume is there to justify the training they provide teachers.

You will need a high-speed internet connection so that the connection with students is of high quality.

That is an excellent option for educators or individuals who seek to interact with others throughout the day.

Unlike the others on this list, Fiverr is a platform where you can find work from home opportunities and gigs. It made the list because it was often cited as a reliable place to find excellent opportunities to manage social media accounts and profiles.

To become a social media manager, you should be able to regularly create new social media content for your client and manage their social media presence. One work-from-home social media manager that we spoke with focused exclusively on Pinterest and earned $2,500 per month, working only 20 hours per week since she had several clients who needed similar work.

Fiverr gigs typically start at just a few dollars for basic projects, but the beauty of the platform is that it's super easy to join and start earning money. If you have an excellent talking voice, you can even focus exclusively on voice-overs!

You'll have to do several gigs to make enough money to replace a full-time income, but it's possible if you establish yourself and build a strong Fiverr reputation!

Summary

If you are ready to start working from home, we know these 10 jobs are the best of the best. While our list only includes the top 10 work-from-home jobs, there are many more that we evaluated. That means that you should also do your research when deciding where to apply for a job.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Unsplash.