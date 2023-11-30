Jodie Foster Hopes That ‘People Will Be Sick of’ Superhero Movies Soon

Nyad actress Jodie Foster hopes that audiences will tire of superhero movies soon. The two-time Oscar winner shares her disdain for superhero flicks along with her Taxi Driver director, Martin Scorsese, who also dismisses the genre.

“It’s a phase,” said Jodie Foster to Elle. “It’s a phase that’s lasted a little too long for me, but it’s a phase, and I’ve seen so many different phases. Hopefully people will be sick of it soon. The good ones—like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Matrix—I marvel at those movies, and I’m swept up in the entertainment of it, but that’s not why I became an actor. And those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully there’ll be room for everything else.”

Foster encourages up-and-coming actors to look outside of franchise work in general. “[I am] OK with sacrificing a certain amount of success or access in order for me to have the life that I want,” said Foster. “You have to have faith in your talent. You can go away for two years and have a life and come back and there will be work for you. Yeah, maybe it won’t be in some franchise, but what do you care? This is your life.”

Jodie Foster Says That Celebrity Culture Is “Toxic”

Jodie Foster won her two Oscars for her roles in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, but she finds social media scarier. She said to Elle:

“I have a pretty strong stomach for horror, and blood and all that stuff, because I grew up making those movies. And my wife can’t see a single one. She can’t even see even somebody upset before she goes to sleep, because she’ll be up all night. And I was like, ‘Well, why don’t you build that muscle?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t want to build that muscle. Why do I have to build that muscle?’ And I think it’s probably true that [younger people] are building muscles about criticism and they’re becoming inured to it, and somehow surviving a different way. So who am I to judge, about how that works? But I know that I, for one, think celebrity culture is already toxic. To try to have celebrity culture be a part of the fabric of who we are as people in the world, it’s just really like…why would you do that to yourself?”

Jodie Foster currently stars in the Netflix biopic Nyad about swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening). Foster plays Bonnie Stoll, Nyad's best friend and coach.