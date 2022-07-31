Joe Biden Infected with Covid Again After Boosters, Twitter Reacts

Joe Biden has once again tested positive for COVID. With his approval rating near rock bottom the President decided to share the news via Twitter.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Many are reacting to this news about the 46th president.

One Twitter user opined that this must be an “emotional roller coaster” for Kamala.

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID again… the emotional roller coaster must be crazy for Kamala. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 30, 2022

Biden posted another update a few hours ago saying he sent some pizza to families in front of the capitol.

I'd planned to stop by the Capitol and visit families fighting to pass burn pits legislation. COVID got in the way, so I FaceTimed them and sent some pizza. It’s our sacred obligation to care for our veterans. I won’t stop fighting alongside them to get this bill passed. pic.twitter.com/6vURnVSuC9 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 31, 2022

One user posted a video of Biden's comments about the efficacy.

July 2021: Joe Biden: “You’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.” July 2022: Joe Biden tests positive for Covid. Twice. pic.twitter.com/y4UjRcyGd0 — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) July 30, 2022

