Christmas in July? Joe Biden Says Capitol Incident Occured on July 6th

President Joe Biden appeared to misspeak during his most recent speech on Friday, and social media is having a field day.

During a ceremony honoring the men and women who defended the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021, Biden told those in attendance that “history will remember your names.” Unfortunately, although history may remember those names, it seems that Biden could not remember the date at that moment.

At one point in his speech, he said: “What happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what I think any of you can fully understand,” which predictably sent Twitter into a tailspin.

With any political gaffe or misstep – whether from left-leaning or conservative politicians – comes immense scrutiny and criticism. On Friday afternoon, it was no different on Twitter.

For this account, a clown emoji added to the end of Joe Biden's quote is all that's needed to amass thousands of likes:

BIDEN: “What happened on JULY the 6th had international repercussions beyond what I think any of you can fully understand” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/LevRYPKYhU — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 6, 2023

This straightforward tweet takes Biden's slip of the tongue and turns it into a tongue-in-cheek rallying cry:

Where were you on July the 6th? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 6, 2023

This user theorizes that the President must truly hold July 6th in high regard – due to the fact that fireworks can be bought at a discount:

never forget July 6th….fireworks are 75% off!! — John Humphries (@victorymcjohn) January 6, 2023

Not all users are piling on the bandwagon – Twitter user pragmaticsliver points out that conservatives are focusing on Biden's “momentary slip” instead of the vote for the Speaker of the House that is ongoing:

Imagine being dumb enough to get caught up on a momentary slip that results in “July the 6th”, but not caring at all about the multi-day abomination of ineptitude which is currently occurring in the House. 🙄#Julythe6th #SpeakerVote #RepublicansCanNotGovern #RepublicansInRuin — Pragmatic Sliver ❌ (Just saved $8) (@pragmaticsliver) January 6, 2023

Users like ImMeme0 admits that they never liked July 6th to begin with, despite Biden's accidental slip of the tongue:

I never particularly cared for July 6th.



According to Biden you should never forget that day.



🤣🤣🤣 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 6, 2023

User TimRunsHisMouth points out that if something is important enough, it should never be confused with something else:

July 6th… a date so important to Democrats and the history of our nation that Joe Biden can't remember it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2023

This particular user seems to be counting down the days until Joe Biden's first term as President comes to an end:

On an address specifically held on the two year anniversary of January 6th, Joe Biden says what happened on July 6th has had major international impacts. Just two more full years, y’all. pic.twitter.com/Ou4ZDCsSud — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2023

User DollarsignMLB brings the funny with a play on words based around Joe Biden's slip-up earlier today:

Joe Biden would like to remind you that the July 6th attacks were worse than the attacks on 7/11 pic.twitter.com/URY0oOObKV — Walkoff Winners (@DollarsignMLB) January 6, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.